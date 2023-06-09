Ravi Sarma's 'Sri Raghupati' Collects Over Rs. 1.4 Crores in First Four Days

In a surprising turn of events, the much-anticipated film 'Sri Raghupati,' starring Ravi Sarma, has taken the Box Office by storm even before the weekend hits. With an impressive collection of ₹1.4 crores within the first four days of its release, the movie has exceeded all expectations and left industry insiders astounded.
The film's steady climb at the Box Office is noteworthy, considering it has not yet reached the lucrative weekend period. 'Sri Raghupati' has been captivating audiences with its engaging storyline and stellar performances, particularly Ravi Sarma's gripping portrayal of the lead character. The positive word-of-mouth and strong critical reception have undoubtedly contributed to the film's remarkable success.
Here is a breakdown of the film's daily collections so far:
Day 1: ₹17 lakhs
Day 2: ₹38.8 lakhs
Day 3: ₹41.7 lakhs
Day 4: ₹43 lakhs
These numbers demonstrate a consistent upward trend, indicating the growing popularity and appeal of 'Sri Raghupati' among moviegoers. If this pace continues, industry experts predict that the film will surpass its estimated budget of ₹2 crores by Sunday, proving to be a remarkable achievement for the entire team behind the production.
'Sri Raghupati' showcases a captivating blend of action, drama, and emotion, expertly directed by acclaimed filmmaker, whose vision has translated into a cinematic masterpiece. The film's success is a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by the cast and crew, who have brought the story to life with their impeccable performances and technical brilliance.
With positive buzz surrounding 'Sri Raghupati' and the Box Office collections gaining momentum, film enthusiasts and industry analysts eagerly await the coming days to see how the film performs during the weekend. It is expected that the movie's revenue will continue to surge, solidifying its position as a major Box Office contender and leaving a lasting impact on the industry.
As 'Sri Raghupati' continues to win hearts and set the Box Office ablaze, Ravi Sarma's star power and the film's compelling narrative are proving to be a winning combination.
Moreover, the movie is also being screened at different parts of the country including:
Bengaluru
New Delhi
Noida
Hyderabad
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Thane
Pune
Goa
Chennai