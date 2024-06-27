RD Burman Birth Anniversary: 10 Of Pancham Da's Greatest Hits For Your Playlist

Rahul Dev Burman, affectionately known as Pancham Da, stands as one of the most influential and beloved musicians in the history of the Indian music industry. Born on June 27, 1939, in Kolkata, he was the only son of the esteemed composer Sachin Dev Burman.
From an early age, RD Burman mastered various instruments and immersed himself in both Eastern and Western musical traditions, setting the stage for a remarkable career.
RD Burman’s journey in music began in the 1960s when he started as an assistant to his father. His talent quickly shone through, and he rose to prominence as an independent composer with the film Chhote Nawab (1961). Over the next three decades, he redefined the sound of Bollywood music, composing scores for 331 films and creating some of the most poignant and memorable songs in Hindi cinema.
What set RD Burman apart was his mastery of melody and his ability to push the boundaries of traditional film music. His collaborations with legendary singers like Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, and Lata Mangeshkar resulted in iconic and enduring songs that resonated deeply with audiences.
Tragically, the great music maestro passed away on January 4, 1994, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that continues to inspire generations of musicians and listeners alike. His contributions to Bollywood music are immeasurable, and his legacy as a musical pioneer is forever etched in the annals of Hindi cinema.
On his birth anniversary, we remember the legend of all time and revisit some of his best music, which will continue to enchant and enthral audiences for years to come.
Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)
This soul-stirring love ballad, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, is a timeless classic. Featuring Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora, this song has become an iconic number cherished for decades.
Gulabi Aankhein (The Train)
Another gem from RD Burman’s collection is "Gulabi Aankhein," featuring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda in Ravikant Nagaich’s directorial film, The Train. With its catchy tune and Rajesh Khanna’s infectious charm, the song became an instant hit and remains popular to this day.
O Haseena Zulfon Waali (Teesri Manzil)
If you love a peppy dance track with high-octane music and quirky lyrics, this RD Burman song is for you. The popular song from the 1966 movie Teesri Manzil was a huge hit. Sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, it continues to be a favorite.
Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay)
This playful and romantic song by RD Burman is a highlight of the iconic film Sholay. RD Burman received his first Filmfare Award nomination for playback singing with this track. The 1975 hit was also remixed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya in his debut film, Aap Kaa Surroor, along with Asha Bhosle.
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan (Manzil)
This beautiful song from the 1979 movie Manzil features Moushumi Chatterjee and Amitabh Bachchan dancing in the rain. With Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's voices, RD Burman captures the melancholic beauty of the monsoon season, showcasing his ability to create timeless melodies.
Mere Sapno Ki Raani (Aradhana)
This evergreen song from the blockbuster film Aradhana became a romance anthem for generations. Rajesh Khanna’s charismatic charm and his chemistry with Sharmila Tagore made this one of the Indian film industry’s most iconic songs.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga (1942: A Love Story)
"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh" from the 1994 movie 1942: A Love Story is another soulful song composed by Pancham Da, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The song, sung by Kumar Sanu, starred Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor, and earned RD Burman his last Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.
Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna (Kudrat)
This Bollywood song, sung by Kishore Kumar, from the 1981 movie Kudrat, features Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini. RD Burman created magic with this tune, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.
Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge (Sholay)
Undoubtedly, this song, composed by RD Burman for the 1975 movie Sholay, remains the friendship anthem. Written by Anand Bakshi, the song features Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, with vocals by Manna Dey and Kishore Kumar.
Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai (Kati Patang)
This song, composed in Hindi and Bengali, was featured in the movie Kati Patang. The Hindi lyrics were written by Anand Bakshi and sung by Kishore Kumar, while Rajesh Khanna sang the song for Asha Parekh.