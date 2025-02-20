Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: when and where to watch

Reacher Season 3, the much awaited series of Amazon Prime Video's action-packed series, is now streaming. Based on Persuader, the seventh novel in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, the new season promises intense action, gripping suspense, and high-stakes drama. Here's everything you need to know about its OTT release, cast, plot, and first reviews.
All You Need to Know
Format: Web Series
Genre: Action, Thriller
Language: English
Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder
Production House: Amazon MGM Studios
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
OTT Release Date: February 20, 2025
Reacher Season 3 Cast and Crew
Main Cast
- Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the tough ex-military investigator.
- Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Reacher’s trusted ally.
- Anthony Michael Hall in a key role.
- Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, and Olivier Richters as new additions to the cast.
Crew
- Directors: Sam Hill, Gary Fleder
- Producers: Amazon MGM Studios
- Writers: Adapted from Lee Child’s Persuader
Plot Overview
Season 3 follows Jack Reacher as he goes undercover to infiltrate a dangerous criminal organization. The story kicks off with Reacher faking the rescue of Richard Beck, the son of a powerful crime boss, to gain their trust. However, his real mission is to dismantle the organization from within and rescue an undercover DEA agent who has been missing for years. As the season progresses, Reacher uncovers dark secrets, betrayal, and a deadly conspiracy that puts his own life at risk.
OTT Release Date and Platform
The first three episodes of Reacher Season 3 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. The remaining episodes will be released weekly, every Thursday, until the season finale on March 27, 2025.
- First three episodes: February 20, 2025
- Episode 4: February 27, 2025
- Episode 5: March 6, 2025
- Episode 6: March 13, 2025
- Episode 7: March 20, 2025
- Final Episode: March 27, 2025
Where to Watch Reacher Season 3
Reacher Season 3 is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream the series as new episodes drop every Thursday.
Reacher Season 3 First Reviews
The third season has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, debuting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics and fans alike are praising the intense action sequences, gripping storytelling, and Alan Ritchson’s powerful performance.
What Critics Are Saying
- Nick Schager, The Daily Beast: “Courtesy of Alan Ritchson’s stoic lead performance as the noble behemoth, it remains satisfyingly mean, macho, and — literally and figuratively — muscular.”
- Aaron Peterson, The Hollywood Outsider: “Alan Ritchson and the team behind this series have managed to once again deliver an entire season of laughs, surprises, and thrills.”
- Jacob Hall, Slashfilm: “When it comes to television that exists to activate the pleasure sensors of the brain, you simply cannot find a better option than Reacher.”
Why Watch Reacher Season 3?
- High-Stakes Action: Intense fight sequences and thrilling missions.
- Gripping Plot: Undercover infiltration, betrayals, and a dark conspiracy.
- Strong Lead Performance: Alan Ritchson delivers a commanding presence.
- Critical Acclaim: 100% Rotten Tomatoes score upon debut.
Conclusion
Reacher Season 3 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling and action-packed seasons yet. With a compelling storyline, intense action, and stellar performances, it’s a must-watch for fans of the series and action-thriller enthusiasts alike.
1.Is Reacher season 2 on Prime?
- Watch Reacher Season 2 with a subscription on Prime Video.
2. Who is playing Reacher in season 3?
- Reacher Season 3 premieres on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, and will comprise eight episodes. Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher. Further, the cast includes Brian Tee as Quinn, Olivier Richters as Paulie, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, and more.
3. How many episodes are in Reacher season 3?
- Reacher season 3 will have eight episodes, which add up to a total runtime of 387 minutes. The first episode of the season, which is titled "Persuader," has a runtime of just over 50 minutes, whereas the second episode clocks in at around 40 minutes.
ALSO READ: