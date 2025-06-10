Remember the Kid from Partner Who Called Salman Khan ‘Uncle’? Here’s What He’s Doing Now

Bollywood fans fondly remember Partner (2007), the hit comedy starring Salman Khan and Govinda. But amidst the star-studded cast, one little actor left a lasting impression — Ali Haji, who played Rohan, the mischievous yet adorable son of Lara Dutta’s character. His delightful chemistry with Salman Khan, whom he affectionately called “uncle” in the film, made him one of the most loved child stars of the era.

Now, nearly two decades later, Ali Haji has grown into a multi-talented young man pursuing a new creative path. Let’s take a look at his journey — from child actor to budding filmmaker.

Early Stardom: A Child Artist in Big-Budget Films

Ali Haji’s acting career began at an early age. He first appeared in Amitabh Bachchan’s film Family (2006), where he played Big B’s grandson, although he wasn’t credited for the role. His real breakthrough came shortly after, with a pivotal role in Fanaa (2006), portraying the son of Aamir Khan and Kajol. His expressive performance caught the audience’s attention and established him as one of the most promising child actors of the time.

Soon, Ali became a familiar face in Bollywood, appearing in several high-profile films, including:

Partner (2007) — as Lara Dutta’s son Rohan

Ta Ra Rum Pum — as Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s son

Paathshaala

Drona

My Friend Ganesha 2

Right or Wrong

Ali worked with some of the biggest names in the industry — from Salman Khan and Govinda to Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and more. He also acted in numerous commercials and earned awards for his work as a child artist.

A Memorable Reunion with Salman Khan

Years after Partner, Ali had a nostalgic reunion with Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 10. The heartwarming meeting between the grown-up Ali and his on-screen “uncle” delighted fans and created a buzz online, reminding everyone of his unforgettable role.

Beyond Acting: Exploring Writing and Direction

As Ali matured, he consciously expanded his creative horizons. While he continued to act in films such as Line of Discontent and Super 30 (2019), his passion gradually shifted toward writing and directing.

Ali founded his own theatre production company, Clean Slate Studio, through which he directs and produces stage plays. He has also written and directed two original plays, showcasing his evolution from a child performer to a serious storyteller.

Additionally, he created an independent film titled Justice for Good Content, which premiered at film festivals, further reflecting his versatility and interest in filmmaking beyond mainstream cinema.

Where Is He Now?

Now in his twenties, Ali Haji is busy carving a unique space for himself in the entertainment industry. Although he has stepped away from the commercial Bollywood spotlight, he continues to nurture his creative passions through theatre and independent projects.

While many remember him as the lovable child who once stole hearts on screen, Ali is now embracing new roles behind the camera — as a writer, director, and theatre artist — proving that talent can evolve beautifully over time.

Ali Haji’s journey from Bollywood’s beloved child actor to an emerging filmmaker is truly inspiring. Whether it’s acting, writing, or directing, he continues to explore the many facets of storytelling. As fans, we look forward to seeing where his creative path leads next — and who knows, maybe another collaboration with Salman Khan might be in the future!

