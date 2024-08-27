Rima Das’s Village Rockstars 2 to Premiere at Busan

Rima Das's sequel, Village Rockstars 2, has been selected as the only Indian feature for the prestigious Jiseok Competition section at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The film, which is a follow-up to the internationally acclaimed and National Award-winning Village Rockstars, will have its World Premiere at the event.
The Jiseok Competition, dedicated to established Asian filmmakers with three or more feature films, will see Village Rockstars 2 compete among eight films. This section awards the KIM Jiseok Award to the two best films, honoring the late Kim Jiseok, a program director renowned for his support of Asian cinema.
Village Rockstars, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, earned the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and was India’s Official Entry to the Academy Awards in 2019. The sequel continues the story, exploring Dhunu’s relationship with her mother, nature, and music.
Rima Das expressed her excitement about the selection, stating, "Village Rockstars will always hold a special place in my heart, and I cherish the love and recognition it received. I'm thrilled that Village Rockstars 2 is premiering at Busan. While it's a sequel, this film stands on its own, delving into Dhunu's relationship with her mother, mother nature, and music. I dedicate this film to all the young people with talent and dreams but limited resources to achieve them. I am hopeful that just as audiences embraced Village Rockstars, they will embrace this film as well.”
About Rima Das:
Rima Das, a two-time National Award-winning filmmaker, is celebrated for her indigenous and realistic storytelling that delves into complex relationships, self-discovery, and life amidst nature. Das became an Academy Awards member in 2024 and is a Brand Ambassador for TIFF’s 'Share Her Journey' campaign, which promotes gender equality in cinema. Named one of GQ India’s Most Influential Young Indians of 2018, Das’s films—Village Rockstars (2017), Bulbul Can Sing (2018), and Tora's Husband (2022)—have premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and collectively screened at over 150 prestigious film festivals worldwide, winning over 75 awards. She has served as writer, director, producer, cinematographer, and editor for her projects.