Rishab Shetty Opens up on Kantara 2; Project to Hit Theatres in 2024

Talented Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has confirmed that he has already kick started the scripting of Kantara 2, which is the prequel of Kantara.

As Kantara completed 100 days at the theatres, leading man-director Rishab Shetty and the makers of the film celebrated the major milestone with a success bash which was held in Bengaluru, recently.

In the bash Shetty said, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film.”

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film,” Shetty added.

Actor Rishab Shetty earned global recognition with his blockbuster outing Kantara, which hit the theatres in 2022. Despite, being a moderate budget movie and having its initial release only in Kannada, the movie in no time earned wide appreciation from the audiences.

Kantara narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka, revolves around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Rishab Shetty appeared in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie.Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil, and others appeared in pivotal roles.

The movie was originally released only in Kannada however, citing its success and craze among the audience, it was later dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.