Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara 2 : Chapter 1' Enters Final Shooting Schedule Amid Tragedy

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film, Kantara 2: Chapter 1, has officially entered the final leg of production. This ambitious prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara began its last schedule on May 7 at a location near Kundapur, Karnataka. Despite facing a series of setbacks during production, including the tragic loss of a junior artiste, the team is moving forward with renewed focus to ensure the film's release as scheduled on October 2, 2025.

Kantara 2 : Chapter 1: Tragedy Strikes During Break

The film’s shoot was recently overshadowed by the untimely death of 33-year-old junior artiste M.F. Kapil from Kerala. Kapil tragically drowned in the Kollur Souparnika River while swimming during a break from filming. Emergency teams launched an immediate rescue operation, and his body was recovered later that evening.

However, the production house, Hombale Films, issued a clarification stating that the incident did not occur on the sets. In their official statement, they emphasized that no filming was scheduled on the day of the incident and that the tragic accident occurred during Kapil’s time. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family... The unfortunate event occurred outside the scope of any film-related activity," the statement read.

AICWA Demands Action

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) responded strongly to the tragedy, demanding that an FIR be filed against Rishab Shetty and the production team. The association raised concerns over repeated instances where the causes of on-set accidents are allegedly concealed, calling for greater accountability and transparency in the film industry.

Filming Challenges and Setbacks

The production of Kantara 2: Chapter 1 has been riddled with challenges. Earlier, a bus transporting junior artists overturned in Kollur, although no injuries were reported. Additionally, a high-budget set was destroyed by unexpected wind and rain, and the crew faced scrutiny from the forest department for allegedly disturbing the local ecosystem during filming.

A Grand Cinematic Experience

Undeterred, the team has mounted the film on an epic scale. A key highlight of the film is a massive war sequence involving over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 people on set. To bring authenticity to his role, Rishab Shetty underwent three months of rigorous training, including horse riding, Kalaripayattu, and sword fighting.

Set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, the prequel stars Rishab Shetty in the lead, alongside Jayaram, Kishore, and Jayasurya. Produced by Hombale Films, Kantara 2: Chapter 1 promises to be a visually stunning and culturally rich cinematic journey that fans eagerly await.

With production nearing completion and the October 2 release date firmly in place, audiences can expect a powerful continuation to the Kantara legacy despite the trials faced along the way.

