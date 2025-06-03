Roadies Double Cross Winner : Kushal Tanwar from Elvish Yadav’s Gang Lifts Trophy

The grand finale of Roadies Double Cross, also known as Roadies XX, aired on MTV on Sunday, June 1, 2025. Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, from Elvish Yadav’s gang, emerged as the winner of MTV Roadies 2025. He walked away with the champion’s trophy, a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, and a brand-new Hero Karizma bike.

The final showdown was between Gullu and Hartaaj, where they competed head-to-head in a high-stakes final task. Gullu completed the challenge in 1 minute 16 seconds, while Hartaaj lost by the same time margin.



Elvish Yadav Reacts to Gullu’s Win

Gang Leader Elvish Yadav praised Kushal after his victory, stating:

“The bond between Gullu and me—he was the first Roadie I ever took under my wing. I’m standing here with him today. Very happy. Super happy.”

On Instagram, Elvish wrote:

“I’m completely overwhelmed with emotions right now! I’m thrilled to announce that my brother Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) and I have WON this season of Roadies Double Cross! This journey has been an incredible ride, and I’m so grateful to have shared it with my bro. We did it, Gullu!”



Kushal Tanwar’s Roadies Journey: From Elimination to Victory

Kushal's journey was filled with twists and turns. After getting eliminated midway through the show, he made a dramatic comeback via Gautam’s gang, only to later switch back to Gang Elvish for the finale. His combination of strategic gameplay, powerful performances, and emotional moments made him a strong contender.

After his win, Kushal said:

“Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross isn’t just a title—it’s a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone.”

He added:

“This win is more than a trophy. It’s a symbol for every person who’s ever felt alone, who’s ever been told they’re not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. This victory isn’t about fame or glory—it’s proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything.”