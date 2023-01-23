Entertainment

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 Winner announced - Full List

9-year-old Sikkim girl wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 8.
A young singer from Pakyong, Sikkim, named Jetshen Dohna Lama has been crowned the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8. Celebrities like Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, director Anurag Kashyap, and musician Amit Trivedi attended the show's grand finale, which was shown on TV yesterday. 

The latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premiered on October 15, 2022. This year, the judge’s panel had Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan. 

Like every year, lakhs of contestants auditioned for the show. The finale was held among six amazing young singers who managed to get through all the previous rounds through judge scores and audience votes. The final contestants were: Harsh Sikandar, Rafa Yeasmin, Atharv Bakshi, Atanu Mishra, Jetshen Dohna Lama, and Dnyaneshwari Ghadge. 

But this year, it was Jetshen Dohna Lama who managed to win the hearts of the public the most. Hema Malini, who came as a guest on the show, even compared her voice to Late Lata Mangeshkar Ji. 9-year-old Harsh Sikandar and 12-year-old Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were named first and second runners-up, respectively. In the episode, Amit Trivedi asked Jetshen to join him onstage to sing "Pareshaan."

Jetshen, an avid listener to rock, has been singing since she was three. The nine-year-old's prepared statement after receiving the award read:

This is like a dream coming true. The competition was tough as all the contestants were very talented. My journey has been a great learning experience for me and I am grateful to all my mentors who have constantly supported me and helped me understand my potential as a singer
I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and looking forward to my new singing journey.

Here’s what the judges had to say about her:

Mahadevan remarked,

Jetshen has been consistently performing at the highest level throughout the season and has been working towards perfecting her singing skills week after week. I have really seen her grow as a singer this season.

Neeti praised the victorious performer, saying,

I have loved and enjoyed her performances throughout the season. I believe she is a really versatile singer with the potential to make her career in the industry.

A heartfelt message from Anu Malik to Jetshen:

It has always been a delight to hear her sing. We have seen her grow since the inception of this season. I am certain she has a bright future ahead of her.

