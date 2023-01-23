Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 Winner announced - Full List

A young singer from Pakyong, Sikkim, named Jetshen Dohna Lama has been crowned the winner of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8. Celebrities like Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, director Anurag Kashyap, and musician Amit Trivedi attended the show's grand finale, which was shown on TV yesterday.

The latest season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa premiered on October 15, 2022. This year, the judge’s panel had Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan.

Like every year, lakhs of contestants auditioned for the show. The finale was held among six amazing young singers who managed to get through all the previous rounds through judge scores and audience votes. The final contestants were: Harsh Sikandar, Rafa Yeasmin, Atharv Bakshi, Atanu Mishra, Jetshen Dohna Lama, and Dnyaneshwari Ghadge.

But this year, it was Jetshen Dohna Lama who managed to win the hearts of the public the most. Hema Malini, who came as a guest on the show, even compared her voice to Late Lata Mangeshkar Ji. 9-year-old Harsh Sikandar and 12-year-old Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were named first and second runners-up, respectively. In the episode, Amit Trivedi asked Jetshen to join him onstage to sing "Pareshaan."