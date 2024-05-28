Saif Ali Khan Wraps Up Filming For 'Jewel Thief: The Read Sun'

Bollywood actor Nikita Dutta has successfully completed filming for her upcoming movie, Jewel Thief: The Red Sun, which stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. On Tuesday, Dutta took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the set, featuring co-stars Kunal Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, as well as producer Mamta Anand and the director.
In her post captioned "It's a wrap," Dutta posted pictures of herself posing with Saif, Kunal Kapoor, and Mamta Anand. One photo captures a moment of laughter shared between Dutta and Saif, where Saif is seen wearing a cap, a brown t-shirt, and black pants, while Dutta is dressed in a black dress. She also included a group photo of the entire crew celebrating the completion of the film's shoot.
Jewel Thief: The Red Sun is produced by Siddharth Anand under the Marflix Pictures banner, along with producer Mamta Anand, and directed by Robbie Grewal. The film’s storyline reportedly centers around a gripping battle between the characters played by Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.
This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. However, Saif and Siddharth Anand have previously teamed up for two films, Salaam Namaste and Ta Ra Rum Pum. Jewel Thief: The Red Sun is set for a direct-to-digital release, aiming to provide an edge-of-the-seat experience accessible to audiences worldwide.