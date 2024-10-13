Salman Khan's Security Heightened Following Baba Siddique's Murder

In the wake of the shocking assassination of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique, security outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence has been significantly heightened.
The two shared a close friendship, and Khan has faced threats from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi since the infamous black buck hunting case in 1998.
Siddique was tragically shot dead outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office on Saturday night, sending shockwaves through Mumbai. Reports indicate that the Mumbai police have arrested two suspects connected to the assassination, who have claimed ties to Bishnoi.
A recent video circulating on social media shows multiple police officials stationed outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, raising concerns about safety following the attack.
This incident follows a previous security scare on April 14, 2024, when two motorcycle riders opened fire outside Khan's residence. Investigations revealed that those suspects were also linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.
Sources indicate that Baba Siddique had previously received a death threat and was placed under 'Y' category security; however, he did not report the threats to the police.
According to police reports, three assailants executed the assassination during the night of Dussehra 2024. The arrested individuals hail from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, while a third suspect remains at large. It has been reported that the suspects arrived in an auto-rickshaw and had been conducting reconnaissance in Bandra East for nearly a month prior to the attack.
Baba Siddique was a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), serving three terms as MLA from Bandra (East). Recently, he had aligned with the faction led by Ajit Pawar after leaving the Congress party. Known for his connections with Bollywood celebrities, Siddique hosted an iftar party every year during Eid, attracting numerous popular actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
In light of the tragic news, Salman Khan, along with actors Zaheer Iqbal and Shilpa Shetty, visited Lilavati Hospital to pay their respects and offer condolences to Siddique's family.
The Mumbai police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this high-profile assassination, intensifying efforts to ensure the safety of public figures in the city.