Scariest Horror Shows and Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix

"Apostle" Gareth Evans'

"Apostle" unravels a tale of Thomas Richardson's quest to save his kidnapped sister, leading him to a remote Welsh island with sinister secrets. With a touch of cult horror reminiscent of "Midsommar" and "The Wicker Man," the film stars Dan Stevens and Lucy Boynton, offering unsettling violence and an eerie atmosphere.

"Cam"

Isa Mazzei's "Cam" delves into the disturbing journey of camgirl Alice Ackerman, whose online identity is stolen by a malevolent doppelgänger. Based on Mazzei's own experiences, the movie crafts a haunting portrayal of the hidden world of camgirls, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

"Crimson Peak"

Edith marries the enigmatic Sir Thomas Sharpe and finds herself in a gothic mansion filled with mysteries and ghosts in this Edwardian-era England story. With an eerie ambiance and a blend of romance and horror, "Crimson Peak" paints a haunting picture of a naive woman caught in a world of secrets.

"Fear Street Trilogy"

For fans of slashers, the "Fear Street Trilogy" provides a nostalgic yet fresh experience across different time periods, featuring gruesome kills and a nod to classic horror themes. Inspired by R.L. Stine's "Fear Street" novels, the trilogy guarantees suspenseful entertainment.

"Gerald’s Game"

Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's "Gerald’s Game" surprises with its chilling narrative and the exceptional performance of Carla Gugino. The movie showcases Flanagan's talent in transforming complex stories into haunting visual experiences, proving that even intricate tales can become horror gems.

"Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities"

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro presents an anthology series where eight handpicked directors tackle terrifying tales with star-studded casts. From a cemetery caretaker's double life to a small-town sheriff's investigation, the series delves into the unknown and taps into our deepest fears.

"In the Tall Grass"

A collaboration between Stephen King and Joe Hill, "In the Tall Grass" immerses audiences in a twisted story as a brother and sister venture into a field, only to become trapped by an ominous force. With unexpected twists and a memorable ending, the film is a testament to King's storytelling prowess.

"It"

Stephen King's iconic tale comes to life in the 2017 adaptation, where a group of kids confront a shape-shifting clown terrorizing their town. The film delivers a nostalgic yet horrifying experience, filled with spine-tingling moments that will make you rethink circus visits.

It Follows

A standout of original horror concepts, "It Follows" introduces a murderous entity transmitted through sexual encounters that relentlessly hunts its victims. With inspiration from John Carpenter's classics, the film promises an unforgettable, outlandish horror experience.

"Luther: The Fallen Sun"

Idris Elba returns as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther in a gripping chase against a gruesome serial killer. The tension-packed series explores Luther's pursuit of justice, making it a thrilling watch for fans and newcomers alike.