Shah Rukh Khan Admitted and Later Discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was hospitalized at KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon. When contacted, the hospital confirmed his admission but did not disclose details about his health condition.
As per reports, SRK was hospitalized due to dehydration and has since been discharged. However, no official statement regarding his health has been released yet.
Shah Rukh Khan was in Gujarat following his attendance at the Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match on Tuesday night. The actor celebrated enthusiastically after his team secured a spot in the IPL 2024 finals, taking a victory lap with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam. During the celebration, he delighted fans with his iconic arms-outstretched pose and shared joyous moments with his team, including hugs and kisses. Known for his supportive nature, SRK also spent time uplifting the Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the match.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s "Dunki." He is set to begin filming for "King," produced by Siddharth Anand and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is expected to feature SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh will portray a character with shades of grey, reminiscent of his iconic Don role.
Shah Rukh Khan is likely to start shooting for "King" later this year. Recently, during an appearance on Star Sports' "Knight Club’s King Khan Rules," he discussed his return to the filming schedule. He mentioned that the previous year was busy with the release of three films—"Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki"—which kept him constantly occupied. Given the physical demands of his roles, he decided to take a break to focus on his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.