Shah Rukh Khan Admitted and Later Discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital

Shah Rukh Khan is likely to start shooting for "King" later this year. Recently, during an appearance on Star Sports' "Knight Club’s King Khan Rules," he discussed his return to the filming schedule. He mentioned that the previous year was busy with the release of three films—"Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki"—which kept him constantly occupied. Given the physical demands of his roles, he decided to take a break to focus on his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.