Shah Rukh Khan Makes His Met Gala Debut in Sabyasachi, Fans React with Mixed Emotions

Nothing is late or early for Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, who finally stepped into Met 2025. He made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, becoming the first Indian male to walk the iconic red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Dressed by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, SRK's all-black look sparked conversations online, not just for its elegance, but also for the surprisingly minimalistic styling.

SRK’s Look: A Blend of Classic and Couture

As for his first time in the Met Gala, Shah Rukh Khan opted for comfort over flamboyance. Shah Rukh wore a floor-length, elongated black coat crafted from Tasmanian superfine wool, detailed with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. Complementing the ensemble were bold accessories—a statement “K” necklace signifying his “King Khan” moniker and a luxurious Bengal Tiger Head cane adorned with 18k gold, sapphires, tourmalines, and diamonds.

In a red carpet interview with Vogue, the actor revealed that he asked the designer to keep the outfit within his comfort zone: “I told Sabya I only wear black and white... what we designed for me is what I’m most comfortable in.”

A Historic First for Indian Male Representation

Mukherjee and Khan’s appearance came during a year that celebrated the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” under the dress code “Tailored for You.” For Mukherjee, this was the perfect opportunity to showcase not just Indian craftsmanship, but also SRK’s global icon status. “We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and nobody else,” he stated.

This moment marked a significant milestone, with SRK becoming the first Indian male celebrity to participate in the Met Gala—something designer Sabyasachi described as “a representation of superstardom on a global stage.”

The Mixed Fan Reactions

Despite the grandeur of the occasion and the subtle elegance of the look, reactions from fans were mixed. Many felt underwhelmed by the simplicity of the outfit, especially when compared to Sabyasachi’s earlier work with Alia Bhatt, which was widely praised. Social media users commented that SRK’s look lacked the "wow" factor one might expect from his debut at such a global platform.

A video that circulated online, showing Shah Rukh introducing himself to a reporter unfamiliar with him, further divided fans. While some admired his humility, others were disappointed that the star had to explain his presence.

SRK’s Humble Reflections

True to his persona, Shah Rukh handled the moment with grace and a touch of humor. “I don’t know about history, but I’m nervous, I’m excited,” he shared on camera, standing alongside Sabyasachi. He added that the ensemble made him feel confident and comfortable—an important factor for someone who typically avoids red carpets due to shyness.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala debut may not have had the dramatic flair some expected, but it certainly carved a new path for South Asian representation at one of fashion’s most prestigious events. With elegance, humility, and quiet confidence, SRK proved that sometimes, understated style speaks loudest—even if the audience is still catching up.