Shark Tank India Season 4 Release Date, Judges, Startups, Registration, and More

Shark Tank India has revolutionized business television in India, offering a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and secure investments. Each season brings an engaging mix of new and returning sharks, entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas, and intense negotiations. As we look forward to Shark Tank India Season 4, audiences can expect to witness the same level of excitement, creativity, and high-stakes investment decisions that have made the show a must-watch for business enthusiasts and startup founders alike.

All You Need to Know:

Here are some additional details about Shark Tank India Season 4:

Format: Reality TV series

Genre: Business, Reality

Production: Studio NEXT

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Shark Tank India Season 4 Release Date and Time

Season 4 of Shark Tank India is expected to make its debut in early 2025. Following the success of the previous seasons, this installment will continue to focus on innovative entrepreneurs seeking funding for their ventures. Although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, the new season is likely to premiere in the first quarter of the year, offering viewers plenty of inspiring pitches and business deals. Stay tuned to SonyLIV for official announcements regarding the launch.

Where to Watch Shark Tank India Season 4?

You can catch all the action of Shark Tank India Season 4 on SonyLIV. As the official streaming partner, SonyLIV will host the entire season, offering access to every pitch, deal, and interaction between the sharks and entrepreneurs. Ensure you have a subscription to SonyLIV so you don’t miss a single episode of the upcoming season.

Shark Tank India Season 4 Registration

Entrepreneurs looking to pitch their business ideas on Shark Tank India Season 4 can register through the official channels. The registration process typically involves several steps, ensuring that only the most promising and scalable businesses make it to the show. Here’s how you can apply:

Download the SonyLIV App:

The first step for registering is downloading the SonyLIV app from the Play Store or App Store. All official applications and registrations are managed through this app. Create an Account:

If you don't already have an account, you’ll need to sign up using your email address or mobile number. Locate the Shark Tank India Registration Page:

Once logged in, navigate to the Shark Tank India section, where you will find the registration form for Season 4. Ensure you read all the instructions carefully before starting. Fill Out the Application Form:

The application form will require details about your business, including: Business Name and Category

Business Description

Financial Information

Unique Selling Proposition (USP)

Why Your Business Needs Investment

Future Plans and Goals Be as detailed and clear as possible, as this information will help the producers evaluate your application. Submit a Video Pitch:

In addition to filling out the form, applicants are required to submit a short video introducing themselves and explaining their business. This is your chance to make a lasting impression, so ensure the pitch is concise, engaging, and showcases the potential of your business. Review and Submit:

After completing the form and video submission, review all your details to make sure everything is accurate before submitting. Once submitted, the team behind Shark Tank India will review your application and reach out to selected candidates for the next rounds of evaluation.

Important Points:

Make sure you highlight what makes your business unique and scalable.

Ensure that your financial data is accurate and well-documented, as this will be scrutinized by the sharks.

Be prepared for multiple rounds of evaluation before getting the chance to pitch on the show.

By following these steps, you can increase your chances of getting selected to present your business in front of some of India's most prominent investors on Shark Tank India Season 4.

Shark Tank India Season 4 Registration Web Link: Click Here

The Sharks or Judges of Shark Tank India Season 4

In the third season of Shark Tank India, six new sharks were introduced, expanding the panel to twelve investors. Season 4 is expected to continue this trend of featuring a dynamic panel of both veteran and new sharks. The investors introduced in Season 3 were:

Azhar Iqubal (Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts)

Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato)

Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund)

Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO of OYO Rooms)

Ronnie Screwvala (Co-founder and Chairperson of UpGrad)

Varun Dua (Founder of ACKO)

They joined returning sharks:

Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho)

Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt)

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com)

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals)

Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart)

Vineeta Singh (CEO and Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics)

Season 4 is likely to continue this trend of showcasing a combination of returning sharks and potentially new faces to offer more variety in investment perspectives.

Shark Tank India Season 4: What to Expect?

Innovative pitches from entrepreneurs across various industries.

Intense negotiations between sharks and business owners.

New and returning sharks bringing diverse business expertise to the table.

Insightful discussions on investment strategies and business scalability.

Final Verdict

With its fourth season, Shark Tank India is set to continue as a game-changer in showcasing entrepreneurial talent. Audiences can look forward to new faces among the sharks, fresh and innovative business ideas, and gripping moments of high-stakes negotiations. As a platform for both inspiration and entertainment, Shark Tank India Season 4 promises to maintain the show's legacy of offering valuable insights into India's startup ecosystem while keeping viewers hooked.

FAQs