Shehzada Box Office Collections Report– Day 1,2, and 3 reports

A total of 3000 screens in 1825 theaters across the nation hosted the release of the film Shehzada. Additionally, 3600 screens have been received globally, according to Shehzada Movie Showtime Review.

Commercial entertainer Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, has had a sluggish start at the box office. While early estimates suggested a range of Rs 6.50–7.50 crore for the film's opening day take, Shehzada's actual take was significantly lower. This article will inform you of the Box Office Collections of the film Shehzada.