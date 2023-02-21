Shehzada Box Office Collections Report– Day 1,2, and 3 reports

A total of 3000 screens in 1825 theaters across the nation hosted the release of the film Shehzada. Additionally, 3600 screens have been received globally, according to Shehzada Movie Showtime Review.
Commercial entertainer Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan, has had a sluggish start at the box office. While early estimates suggested a range of Rs 6.50–7.50 crore for the film's opening day take, Shehzada's actual take was significantly lower. This article will inform you of the Box Office Collections of the film Shehzada.
On February 17, Shehzada finally made it to theaters after months of anticipation. However, neither the audience nor the critics were particularly taken with the film. On its first day of release, Shehzada made Rs 6 crore at the box office. On Saturday and Sunday, however, the film's earnings edged up slightly, with 6.65 crores and 7.55 crores respectively. The fate of Shehzada's run in theaters hinges on how well it does on Monday, February 20. If the film experiences a significant decline, the momentum will be slowed and will be hard to regain.