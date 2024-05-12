Shekhar Suman Advocates for Courtesans' Recognition in Heeramandi

Actor Shekhar Suman recently made a distinction between sex workers and courtesans, emphasizing that they should not be grouped together as they are products of societal circumstances.
In an interview with Radio City, he highlighted that courtesans are often misunderstood and unfairly stigmatized as sex workers.
Suman expressed that societal factors often compel women to become sex workers, and despite this, they make significant contributions to society. He mentioned that historically, places like Heeramandi served as institutions where people learned various skills, including etiquette, art, and music.
Suman emphasized that there is nothing wrong with being a courtesan and highlighted their unrecognized contributions to movements like the freedom struggle.
Additionally, Suman discussed his involvement in the Netflix series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," where he portrayed a nawab. He opened up about a racy scene in which his character, intoxicated, appears to receive fellatio mid-air. Suman explained that while initially hesitant, he agreed to the scene, acknowledging its potential to be misconstrued.
"Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," currently available for streaming on Netflix, features a star-studded cast and explores various aspects of women's experiences, trials, and tribulations.