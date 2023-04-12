Siddharth Malhotra Upcoming Movies in 2023-24

Siddharth Malhotra made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Student of the Year" in 2012. Born on January 16, 1985, in Delhi, Malhotra worked as a model before venturing into acting. He initially worked as an assistant director on films such as "My Name Is Khan" and "I Hate Luv Storys" before getting his big break as an actor.

Malhotra has since starred in a number of successful Bollywood films, including "Ek Villain", "Kapoor & Sons", and "Aiyaary". He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in films like "Hasee Toh Phasee" and "Brothers". Malhotra is known for his good looks and charming personality, which have made him a popular celebrity and brand ambassador for several companies.

Besides acting, Malhotra is also actively involved in various charitable causes and has supported organizations working towards education, health, and child welfare. With his good looks and impressive acting skills, Siddharth Malhotra has established himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood. In this article, we will be looking at the list of upcoming movies of Siddharth Malhotra in 2023-24.