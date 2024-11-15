Singer B Praak Breaks Down While Discussing Losing Newborn Child

National Award-winning singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have faced an unimaginable tragedy with the loss of their newborn son, Fazza. This loss, one of the greatest emotional burdens, has been an enduring source of grief for the couple.

Fazza, the couple’s second son, passed away shortly after his birth in June 2022. While B Praak and Meera have previously expressed their sorrow through social media, B Praak recently spoke for the first time about the heartbreaking incident in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

Recounting the devastating experience, B Praak became emotional as he shared the details of that day. He described the overwhelming weight of carrying his son for the final time and the profound emotional toll it took on both him and Meera. “Agar life mein na jindagi mein koi bhari laga hai na, kisko uthana toh vo apne bete ki.. Usse bhari cheej mai ne life mein uthayi hi nai. Ki itna bhaar itne se bache ka. Mai apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hai, mai ne toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nai. And I came back to the hospital, and vo Meera neeche room mein aa gyi thi, Toh vo dekhte hi boli dafna aaye na tum. Mereko dikha toh dete. That was the bad time, We lost everything in life. Itne negative hogaye. Aaj tk vo mere se is baat se naraj hai. (If there was anything heavy in my life, it was carrying my own son. I had never carried anything as heavy as him. I kept telling my mom, ‘What are we doing? I’ve never carried this much weight in my life.’ Then I came back to the hospital, and Meera had come down to the room. As soon as she saw me, she said, ‘You went to bury him, didn’t you? At least you could have shown him to me.’ That was such a terrible time. We lost everything in life. We became so negative. Even to this day, she is upset with me about it),” he said.

The grief of losing Fazza continues to be a part of their lives, and despite the passage of time, the memories remain. Meera’s social media reflects this enduring pain, filled with heartfelt tributes to their late son.