Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When to Watch & More

Solo Leveling Release Date & Platform S2

The highly anticipated Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12:00 AM JST. The episode will first air on Japanese streaming services like ABEMA and TV channels like Tokyo MX.

International fans can watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 on Crunchyroll, with English subtitles becoming available 2 hours and 30 minutes after the Japanese broadcast. Other streaming options include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled "Don't Look Down on My Guys," showcased an intense battle between Sung Jinwoo and Kargalgan. As the fight raged on, Jinwoo's army initially had the upper hand, but as his mana depleted, the tide turned. However, Jinwoo used a potion to restore his mana and resurrected Kargalgan's High Orcs, turning them into shadow soldiers.

The battle escalated as Kargalgan transformed into a colossal being, but Jinwoo held his ground. Ultimately, Iron delivered the final blow, and Kargalgan was resurrected as Jinwoo’s shadow soldier, named Tusk. Meanwhile, Jinwoo’s overwhelming power was now in the spotlight, catching the attention of Cha Haein and Kihoon's party.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7: What to Expect?

The next episode, titled "The 10th S-Rank Hunter", will likely revolve around Sung Jinwoo’s official recognition as an S-Rank Hunter. The Korean Hunters Association will acknowledge his incredible strength, marking him as the 10th S-Rank Hunter in the country.

Additionally, fans can expect further insight into Lee Minsung, a Hunter frequently praised by the media. The episode will explore why he is considered a "big Hunter", and whether his reputation is justified.

Solo Leveling Release Schedule S2

New episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 are released every Saturday on Crunchyroll in the UK. The upcoming release dates are:

Episode 1 – You Aren’t E-Rank, Are You? – January 4, 2025 (out now)

– February 15, 2025 Episode 8 – February 22, 2025

– February 22, 2025 Episode 9 – March 1, 2025

– March 1, 2025 Episode 10 – March 8, 2025

– March 8, 2025 Episode 11 – March 15, 2025

– March 15, 2025 Episode 12 – March 22, 2025

– March 22, 2025 Episode 13 – March 29, 2025

How Many Episodes Are in Solo Leveling Season 2?

Like the first season, Solo Leveling Season 2 is expected to have 13 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Solo Leveling Season 2

Solo Leveling Season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the UK and worldwide. Episodes can also be watched on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

A Solo Leveling movie was recently released in cinemas, further expanding the anime adaptation of Chugong's popular web novel.

FAQ

1. Is Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 out?

- Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

2. What time do Solo Leveling episodes release?

- Solo Leveling airs weekly on live television in Japan at 12AM JST on Sundays (equivalent to Saturday, 10 AM EST), before coming to streaming services internationally a few hours later. New episodes of Solo Leveling are then released internationally on streaming services on Saturdays at 12:30 PM EST.

3. How many episodes of Solo Leveling season 2 have been released in Japan?

- Prime Video offers the earliest access, just half an hour after the Japan TV broadcast. Although no official confirmation has been made regarding the episode count, several reputable accounts on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Solo Leveling season 2 is expected to have 13 episodes, airing within a single cour.