Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8: OTT Release Date, Platform, Time, & What to Expect

The most awaited anime, Solo Leveling Season 2, continues to fascinate audiences with its gripping storyline and stunning animation. With episode 7 setting the stage for more intense battles, fans are eagerly awaiting Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8. Here’s everything you need to know about its release, streaming details, and expected plot developments.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date and Platform

The upcoming episode of Solo Leveling Season 2, titled "Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out," is scheduled for release on February 22, 2025. Fans can stream the episode exclusively on Crunchyroll, the official OTT platform for the anime.

Global Release Timings

The episode will be available worldwide at different times based on time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): February 22, 2025, at 07:00 AM

February 22, 2025, at 07:00 AM Eastern Time (ET): February 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM

February 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 22, 2025, at 03:00 PM

February 22, 2025, at 03:00 PM Central European Time (CET): February 22, 2025, at 04:00 PM

February 22, 2025, at 04:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): February 22, 2025, at 08:30 PM

February 22, 2025, at 08:30 PM Philippine Time (PHT): February 22, 2025, at 11:00 PM

February 22, 2025, at 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): February 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM

February 23, 2025, at 12:00 AM Australian Central Time (ACT): February 23, 2025, at 01:30 AM

What to Expect in Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8?

Episode 7 focused on Sung Jinwoo’s reassessment, officially confirming him as the 10th S-rank Hunter in the country. This revelation took the world by storm, with guild leaders expressing their interest in recruiting him. However, Jinwoo remains focused on his personal quest: obtaining the Elixir of Life to heal his mother.

Sung Jinwoo’s Next Challenge

In Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8, viewers can expect an action-packed sequence as Jinwoo continues his journey in Devil Castle to gather the final ingredient for the Elixir of Life. The episode will introduce a formidable female Demon, presenting a thrilling challenge for Jinwoo.

Additionally, his Shadows, Igris and Tank, will level up and play a crucial role in clearing the obstacles in their path. As the group ascends to the top floor, they will face the Demon King, who rides a white dragon. This battle is expected to be one of the most intense fights so far, with speculations suggesting that it might be extended beyond a single episode.

Threat of the Ants and Jeju Island Expedition

Apart from Jinwoo’s dungeon expedition, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 might also explore the emerging threat of the ants. A Jeju Island ant has landed on the mainland, alarming the Hunters. Previously, Guild Master Choi Jong-in expressed his concerns about the power of these creatures. It is speculated that by the end of the episode, Choi Jong-in may extend an invitation to Jinwoo to join the expedition to Jeju Island, setting the stage for another major arc in the series.

Conclusion

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 promises to deliver high-octane action, powerful adversaries, and significant plot developments. With A-1 Pictures maintaining exceptional animation quality, the episode is expected to be a visual spectacle. Whether it’s Jinwoo’s battle with the Demon King or the rising threat of the ants, fans are in for an exhilarating experience.

FAQ

1. Is Solo Leveling Season 2 episode 8 out?

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 8 will be released on February 22, 2025. The episode is titled "Looking Up Was Tiring Me Out." According to the official description, the next episode will focus on Sung Jinwoo as he fights a female Demon, who gives the hero a challenge.

2. Is Solo Leveling returning for a second season on january 4 2025?

Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, the highly anticipated second season of the hit anime, is set to premiere on January 4, 2025. Picking up right where the gripping first season left off, this new chapter promises more thrills, action, and jaw-dropping moments.

3. Did solo leveling season 2 end?

A webtoon adaptation launched in KakaoPage on March 4, 2018, and concluded its first season on March 19, 2020; its second season began on August 1, 2020, concluding on December 29, 2021 with its 179th chapter.

