South Indian Theatrical Releases in September 2025: OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha & More

Movie buffs are in for a cinematic treat this September 2025! The month promises an exciting lineup of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films hitting theatres. From gangster thrillers and action-packed dramas to romantic musicals, there’s something for every cinephile. Notable releases include OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha, Ghaati, and KD: The Devil. Here’s a detailed look at all the South Indian films arriving on the big screen next month.

Title Language Release Date Genre Lead Cast Ghaati Telugu Sep 5, 2025 Action Drama Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu Bad Girl Tamil Sep 5, 2025 Drama, Thriller Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon Kaantha Tamil Sep 12, 2025 Drama, Action Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse Haal Malayalam Sep 12, 2025 Romantic Musical Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya Thandakaaranyam Tamil Sep 19, 2025 Drama Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan OG Telugu Sep 25, 2025 Gangster Thriller Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj Akhanda 2 Telugu Sep 25, 2025 Action Drama Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon Karam Malayalam Sep 25, 2025 Action Thriller Nobel Babu Thomas

Ghaati



Release Date: Sep 5, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu

Synopsis: Written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Ghaati is an action-packed drama revolving around intense personal and social conflicts. The film showcases gripping action sequences and a compelling narrative on justice and courage.

Bad Girl

Release Date: Sep 5, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Director: Varsha Bharath

Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon

Synopsis:Bad Girl follows a young woman navigating a turbulent world of deception and societal challenges. The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and is now ready for Indian theatres.

Kaantha

Release Date: Sep 12, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Drama, Action

Director: Jom Varghese

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse

Synopsis: Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Prashanth Potluri, Kaantha is a heartfelt action drama exploring family ties, morality, and courage in the face of adversity.

Haal

Release Date: Sep 12, 2025

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Romantic Musical

Director: Veeraa

Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya

Synopsis:Haal is a musical journey of love, dreams, and ambition. Shane Nigam stars as a young man chasing his passion while confronting personal and emotional challenges.

Thandakaaranyam

Release Date: Sep 19, 2025

Language: Tamil

Genre: Drama

Director: Athiyan Athirai

Cast: Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan

Synopsis: A story of resilience and social dynamics, Thandakaaranyam features rich character arcs and explores themes of hope, struggle, and human connection.

OG

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Gangster Thriller

Director: Sujeeth

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj

Synopsis: This high-octane gangster thriller follows a powerful mob leader navigating rivalries, betrayal, and loyalty. Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG promises adrenaline-filled sequences and strong performances.

Akhanda 2

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025

Language: Telugu

Genre: Action Drama

Director: Boyapati Srinu

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon

Synopsis: The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, this film continues the journey of an invincible hero confronting crime and corruption, with spectacular action set pieces and a strong emotional core.

Karam

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025

Language: Malayalam

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan

Cast: Nobel Babu Thomas

Synopsis:Karam is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about vengeance and survival. Nobel Babu Thomas leads a gripping narrative packed with suspense and unexpected twists.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Theatrical Releases This Month

OG – Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller with a stellar ensemble cast is perfect for action lovers. Akhanda 2 – A must-watch sequel with larger-than-life heroics and gripping drama. Kaantha – Dulquer Salmaan shines in this emotional action drama exploring family and courage.

