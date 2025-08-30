South Indian Theatrical Releases in September 2025: OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha & More

Movie buffs are in for a cinematic treat this September 2025! The month promises an exciting lineup of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films hitting theatres. From gangster thrillers and action-packed dramas to romantic musicals, there’s something for every cinephile. Notable releases include OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha, Ghaati, and KD: The Devil. Here’s a detailed look at all the South Indian films arriving on the big screen next month.
Upcoming Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam Theatrical Releases
|Title
|Language
|Release Date
|Genre
|Lead Cast
|Ghaati
|Telugu
|Sep 5, 2025
|Action Drama
|Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
|Bad Girl
|Tamil
|Sep 5, 2025
|Drama, Thriller
|Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon
|Kaantha
|Tamil
|Sep 12, 2025
|Drama, Action
|Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse
|Haal
|Malayalam
|Sep 12, 2025
|Romantic Musical
|Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya
|Thandakaaranyam
|Tamil
|Sep 19, 2025
|Drama
|Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan
|OG
|Telugu
|Sep 25, 2025
|Gangster Thriller
|Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj
|Akhanda 2
|Telugu
|Sep 25, 2025
|Action Drama
|Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon
|Karam
|Malayalam
|Sep 25, 2025
|Action Thriller
|Nobel Babu Thomas
Ghaati
Release Date: Sep 5, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
Synopsis: Written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Ghaati is an action-packed drama revolving around intense personal and social conflicts. The film showcases gripping action sequences and a compelling narrative on justice and courage.
Bad Girl
Release Date: Sep 5, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: Varsha Bharath
Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon
Synopsis:Bad Girl follows a young woman navigating a turbulent world of deception and societal challenges. The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and is now ready for Indian theatres.
Kaantha
Release Date: Sep 12, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama, Action
Director: Jom Varghese
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse
Synopsis: Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Prashanth Potluri, Kaantha is a heartfelt action drama exploring family ties, morality, and courage in the face of adversity.
Haal
Release Date: Sep 12, 2025
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Romantic Musical
Director: Veeraa
Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya
Synopsis:Haal is a musical journey of love, dreams, and ambition. Shane Nigam stars as a young man chasing his passion while confronting personal and emotional challenges.
Thandakaaranyam
Release Date: Sep 19, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama
Director: Athiyan Athirai
Cast: Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan
Synopsis: A story of resilience and social dynamics, Thandakaaranyam features rich character arcs and explores themes of hope, struggle, and human connection.
OG
Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Gangster Thriller
Director: Sujeeth
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj
Synopsis: This high-octane gangster thriller follows a powerful mob leader navigating rivalries, betrayal, and loyalty. Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG promises adrenaline-filled sequences and strong performances.
Akhanda 2
Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Boyapati Srinu
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon
Synopsis: The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, this film continues the journey of an invincible hero confronting crime and corruption, with spectacular action set pieces and a strong emotional core.
Karam
Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Cast: Nobel Babu Thomas
Synopsis:Karam is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about vengeance and survival. Nobel Babu Thomas leads a gripping narrative packed with suspense and unexpected twists.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Theatrical Releases This Month
OG – Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller with a stellar ensemble cast is perfect for action lovers.
Akhanda 2 – A must-watch sequel with larger-than-life heroics and gripping drama.
Kaantha – Dulquer Salmaan shines in this emotional action drama exploring family and courage.
