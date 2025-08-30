Subscribe

0

Entertainment

South Indian Theatrical Releases in September 2025: OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha & More

September 2025 promises an exciting lineup of South Indian theatrical releases across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Highlights include Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller, OG, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-packed Akhanda 2

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
tamil tegegu malyalam theatrical releases in sept

tamil tegegu malyalam theatrical releases in sept

Movie buffs are in for a cinematic treat this September 2025! The month promises an exciting lineup of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films hitting theatres. From gangster thrillers and action-packed dramas to romantic musicals, there’s something for every cinephile. Notable releases include OG, Akhanda 2, Kaantha, Ghaati, and KD: The Devil. Here’s a detailed look at all the South Indian films arriving on the big screen next month.

Upcoming Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam Theatrical Releases

TitleLanguageRelease DateGenreLead Cast
GhaatiTeluguSep 5, 2025Action DramaAnushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
Bad GirlTamilSep 5, 2025Drama, ThrillerAnjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon
KaanthaTamilSep 12, 2025Drama, ActionDulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse
HaalMalayalamSep 12, 2025Romantic MusicalShane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya
ThandakaaranyamTamilSep 19, 2025DramaAttakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan
OGTeluguSep 25, 2025Gangster ThrillerPawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj
Akhanda 2TeluguSep 25, 2025Action DramaNandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon
KaramMalayalamSep 25, 2025Action ThrillerNobel Babu Thomas

South Indian Movies: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam Theatrical Releases

Ghaati

Release Date: Sep 5, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Krish Jagarlamudi
Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu
Synopsis: Written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, Ghaati is an action-packed drama revolving around intense personal and social conflicts. The film showcases gripping action sequences and a compelling narrative on justice and courage.

Bad Girl

Release Date: Sep 5, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Director: Varsha Bharath
Cast: Anjali Sivaraman, Shantipriya, Hridhu Haroon
Synopsis:Bad Girl follows a young woman navigating a turbulent world of deception and societal challenges. The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and is now ready for Indian theatres.

Kaantha

Release Date: Sep 12, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama, Action
Director: Jom Varghese
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse
Synopsis: Produced jointly by Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, and Prashanth Potluri, Kaantha is a heartfelt action drama exploring family ties, morality, and courage in the face of adversity.

Haal

Release Date: Sep 12, 2025
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Romantic Musical
Director: Veeraa
Cast: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vidya
Synopsis:Haal is a musical journey of love, dreams, and ambition. Shane Nigam stars as a young man chasing his passion while confronting personal and emotional challenges.

Thandakaaranyam

Release Date: Sep 19, 2025
Language: Tamil
Genre: Drama
Director: Athiyan Athirai
Cast: Attakathi Dinesh, Kalaiyarasan
Synopsis: A story of resilience and social dynamics, Thandakaaranyam features rich character arcs and explores themes of hope, struggle, and human connection.

OG

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Gangster Thriller
Director: Sujeeth
Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj
Synopsis: This high-octane gangster thriller follows a powerful mob leader navigating rivalries, betrayal, and loyalty. Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG promises adrenaline-filled sequences and strong performances.

Akhanda 2

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Telugu
Genre: Action Drama
Director: Boyapati Srinu
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon
Synopsis: The sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, this film continues the journey of an invincible hero confronting crime and corruption, with spectacular action set pieces and a strong emotional core.

Karam

Release Date: Sep 25, 2025
Language: Malayalam
Genre: Action Thriller
Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan
Cast: Nobel Babu Thomas
Synopsis:Karam is an edge-of-the-seat thriller about vengeance and survival. Nobel Babu Thomas leads a gripping narrative packed with suspense and unexpected twists.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 Theatrical Releases This Month

  1. OG – Pawan Kalyan’s gangster thriller with a stellar ensemble cast is perfect for action lovers.

  2. Akhanda 2 – A must-watch sequel with larger-than-life heroics and gripping drama.

  3. Kaantha – Dulquer Salmaan shines in this emotional action drama exploring family and courage.

Also Read:

South Indian Theatrical Releases to Watch in August 2025

FAQ

Which Malayalam films are releasing in September 2025?
A: Haal (Sep 12) and Karam (Sep 25) are the major Malayalam releases next month.
Are there any films premiering at international film festivals?
A: Yes, Bad Girl had its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2025.
When is Pawan Kalyan’s OG releasing?
A: September 25, 2025, in theatres.

Theatrical Releases south indian movies