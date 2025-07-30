South OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): Watch Thammudu, Surabhila Sundara Swapnam & more

Last week of July and there are many interesting thrillers to lighthearted family comedies, South Indian cinema is serving up a variety of fresh content this week. Whether you're in the mood for an emotional sibling saga, a satirical family drama, or an intense smuggling tale, OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SunNXT, ManoramaMAX, and ETVWin have something new to offer between July 28 and August 3, 2025.
Latest South OTT Releases This Week (July 28–August 3)
|Title
|Language
|OTT Platform
|Release Date
|Genre
|Thammudu
|Telugu
|Netflix
|July 28
|Family Drama, Action
|Surabhila Sundara Swapnam
|Malayalam
|SunNXT
|August 1
|Family, Social Drama
|Bakaiti
|Hindi
|ZEE5
|August 1
|Comedy, Family Drama
|Red Sandal Wood
|Tamil
|ETVWin
|August 1
|Crime Thriller, Political
|Super Zindagi
|Malayalam
|ManoramaMAX
|August 1
|Comedy, Road Trip, Drama
Shows Streaming on Netflix This Week
Thammudu
Release Date: July 28, 2025
Platform: Netflix
Genre: Family Drama, Action
Cast: Nithiin, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Varsha Bollamma, Sapthami Gowda
Synopsis:
Thammudu explores the powerful bond between Jai and his sister, honest cop Kiranmayi. When a deadly factory explosion kills several in Vizag, the villainous owner (Saurabh Sachdeva) attempts a cover-up. Jai steps up to shield his sister and seek justice. The film mixes familial emotion with action, starring Nithiin as the protective brother and Laya as the upright cop.
Shows Streaming on SunNXT This Week
Surabhila Sundara Swapnam
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Platform: SunNXT
Genre: Family, Social Drama
Cast: Dayyana Hameed, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Paul Viji Varghese, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan
Synopsis:
Directed by Tony Mathew, this Malayalam drama delves into layered family dynamics and rural aspirations. With a wide cast of colorful characters, the film captures everyday struggles and societal tensions through sensitive storytelling and grounded performances.
Shows Streaming on ZEE5 This Week
Bakaiti
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Platform: ZEE5
Genre: Comedy, Family Drama
Cast: Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang
Synopsis:
Bakaiti centers on the Katarias—a quirky, close-knit family navigating life in old Ghaziabad. With hilarious grudges, heartfelt moments, and a touch of chaos, the story celebrates the imperfect beauty of everyday Indian families. Expect lots of laughter with just the right emotional punch.
Shows Streaming on ETVWin This Week0
Red Sandal Wood
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Platform: ETVWin
Genre: Crime Thriller, Political Drama
Director: Guru Ramanujam
Synopsis:
Inspired by a shocking real-life incident in 2015, Red Sandal Wood follows a young boxer from North Chennai caught in a dangerous red sandalwood smuggling ring. The story throws light on how poor migrants are used as pawns in a bigger power play between Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. A gritty tale of corruption, innocence, and systemic failure.
Shows Streaming on ManoramaMAX This Week
Super Zindagi
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Platform: ManoramaMAX
Genre: Comedy, Road Trip, Drama
Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh
Director: Vintesh
Synopsis:
A young man (Dhyan) decides to quit the rat race and live life to the fullest—with his girlfriend and a quirky father figure (Mukesh) in tow. Their escapade to Bengaluru promises freedom and adventure, but fate has other plans. Blending comedy with an emotional journey, Super Zindagi is a lighthearted tale with an unexpected twist.
Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week
1. Thammudu – A powerful sibling-centric drama with Nithiin in a gripping emotional action role.
2. Red Sandal Wood – A politically charged thriller inspired by true events and real smuggling rings.
3. Super Zindagi – A warm comedy that’s equal parts quirky road trip and emotional coming-of-age.
FAQs
Q1: What is the theme of Thammudu?
A1: It focuses on sibling love and justice, with action sequences surrounding a tragic factory explosion.
Q2: Which film is based on real events this week?
A2: Red Sandal Wood is inspired by a real 2015 sandalwood smuggling case.
Q3: Where can I watch the Malayalam film Surabhila Sundara Swapnam?
A3: It will be streaming on SunNXT starting August 1, 2025.
Q4: What genre does Super Zindagi belong to?
A4: It’s a mix of comedy, drama, and a light road trip with emotional depth.
Also Read:
Latest OTT Releases This Week (July 7–13, 2025): Foundation S3, Special Ops 2, Aap Jaisa Koi & More
Latest Tamil OTT Releases (July 6–12, 2025): What to Watch This Week on Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV & Theatres