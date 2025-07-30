South OTT Releases This Week (July 28 to August 3): Watch Thammudu, Surabhila Sundara Swapnam & more

Last week of July and there are many interesting thrillers to lighthearted family comedies, South Indian cinema is serving up a variety of fresh content this week. Whether you're in the mood for an emotional sibling saga, a satirical family drama, or an intense smuggling tale, OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, SunNXT, ManoramaMAX, and ETVWin have something new to offer between July 28 and August 3, 2025.

Latest South OTT Releases This Week (July 28–August 3)

Title Language OTT Platform Release Date Genre Thammudu Telugu Netflix July 28 Family Drama, Action Surabhila Sundara Swapnam Malayalam SunNXT August 1 Family, Social Drama Bakaiti Hindi ZEE5 August 1 Comedy, Family Drama Red Sandal Wood Tamil ETVWin August 1 Crime Thriller, Political Super Zindagi Malayalam ManoramaMAX August 1 Comedy, Road Trip, Drama

Shows Streaming on Netflix This Week

Thammudu

Release Date: July 28, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Family Drama, Action

Cast: Nithiin, Laya, Saurabh Sachdeva, Varsha Bollamma, Sapthami Gowda

Synopsis:

Thammudu explores the powerful bond between Jai and his sister, honest cop Kiranmayi. When a deadly factory explosion kills several in Vizag, the villainous owner (Saurabh Sachdeva) attempts a cover-up. Jai steps up to shield his sister and seek justice. The film mixes familial emotion with action, starring Nithiin as the protective brother and Laya as the upright cop.

Shows Streaming on SunNXT This Week

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Platform: SunNXT

Genre: Family, Social Drama

Cast: Dayyana Hameed, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Paul Viji Varghese, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan

Synopsis:

Directed by Tony Mathew, this Malayalam drama delves into layered family dynamics and rural aspirations. With a wide cast of colorful characters, the film captures everyday struggles and societal tensions through sensitive storytelling and grounded performances.

Shows Streaming on ZEE5 This Week

Bakaiti

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Comedy, Family Drama

Cast: Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang

Synopsis:

Bakaiti centers on the Katarias—a quirky, close-knit family navigating life in old Ghaziabad. With hilarious grudges, heartfelt moments, and a touch of chaos, the story celebrates the imperfect beauty of everyday Indian families. Expect lots of laughter with just the right emotional punch.

Shows Streaming on ETVWin This Week0

Red Sandal Wood

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Platform: ETVWin

Genre: Crime Thriller, Political Drama

Director: Guru Ramanujam

Synopsis:

Inspired by a shocking real-life incident in 2015, Red Sandal Wood follows a young boxer from North Chennai caught in a dangerous red sandalwood smuggling ring. The story throws light on how poor migrants are used as pawns in a bigger power play between Tamil Nadu and Telugu states. A gritty tale of corruption, innocence, and systemic failure.

Shows Streaming on ManoramaMAX This Week

Super Zindagi

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Platform: ManoramaMAX

Genre: Comedy, Road Trip, Drama

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh

Director: Vintesh

Synopsis:

A young man (Dhyan) decides to quit the rat race and live life to the fullest—with his girlfriend and a quirky father figure (Mukesh) in tow. Their escapade to Bengaluru promises freedom and adventure, but fate has other plans. Blending comedy with an emotional journey, Super Zindagi is a lighthearted tale with an unexpected twist.

Editor’s Picks – Top 3 South OTT Titles This Week

1. Thammudu – A powerful sibling-centric drama with Nithiin in a gripping emotional action role.

2. Red Sandal Wood – A politically charged thriller inspired by true events and real smuggling rings.

3. Super Zindagi – A warm comedy that’s equal parts quirky road trip and emotional coming-of-age.

FAQs

Q1: What is the theme of Thammudu?

A1: It focuses on sibling love and justice, with action sequences surrounding a tragic factory explosion.

Q2: Which film is based on real events this week?

A2: Red Sandal Wood is inspired by a real 2015 sandalwood smuggling case.

Q3: Where can I watch the Malayalam film Surabhila Sundara Swapnam?

A3: It will be streaming on SunNXT starting August 1, 2025.

Q4: What genre does Super Zindagi belong to?

A4: It’s a mix of comedy, drama, and a light road trip with emotional depth.

