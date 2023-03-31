'Spider-Man' Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya in India!

'Spider-Man' stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are in India.

The international stars were spotted while exiting the Mumbai Airport on Friday. Soon after they exited the airport, several pictures of the duo stormed the internet.

Zendaya smiled as she exited the airport while Tom was seen walking towards his car. In the images, Zendaya is seen wearing a white T-shirt teamed with denim and a long jacket. On the other hand, her boyfriend, Tom, wore a pink T-shirt, teamed with blue denim pants and a black jacket.

The actor couple's Indian fans can't keep calm after they arrived in Mumbai, together for the first time.

As per reports, the celebrity couple is in India to be a part of the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Located in Mumbai, NMACC is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.

Tom features as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home while Zendaya plays Mary Jane. Besides Tom and Zendaya, several other Hollywood stars arrived in India this week.

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams and 'Bridgerton' actress Simone Ashley, on Thursday, attended luxury giant Dior's pre-fall fashion show in Mumbai. Cara Delevingne, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), and Karlie Kloss were also present at the gala.

Tom and Zendaya made their relationship public in 2021 and since then their pictures together have led to an internet meltdown.