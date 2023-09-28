Spy×Family Anime 2nd Season's Main Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, Artists| Deets Here

The official website for the SPY×FAMILY anime has unveiled the main trailer for its upcoming second season. This preview offers fans a glimpse of what's to come, including the second season's opening theme song, "Kurakura" performed by Ado, and the ending theme song, "Todome no Ichigeki" (Finishing Strike), sung by Vaundy featuring Cory Wong. The single for the opening song will hit stores on October 5, while the ending song will be available from October 8.