Spy×Family Anime 2nd Season's Main Trailer Reveals Theme Songs, Artists| Deets Here

The official website for the SPY×FAMILY anime has unveiled the main trailer for its upcoming second season. This preview offers fans a glimpse of what's to come, including the second season's opening theme song, "Kurakura" performed by Ado, and the ending theme song, "Todome no Ichigeki" (Finishing Strike), sung by Vaundy featuring Cory Wong. The single for the opening song will hit stores on October 5, while the ending song will be available from October 8.
The highly anticipated second season of SPY×FAMILY is set to premiere on October 7. It will be broadcast on various channels, including TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Setouchi, TV Hokkaido, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting, all starting at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT). Additional channels will air the anime at later dates.
The creative team behind the anime remains largely consistent with the return of director Kazuhiro Furuhashi, alongside assistant director Takahiro Harada. Ichiro Okouchi takes on the role of series script supervisor, with Daishiro Tanimura and Ayumu Hisao as assistant series script supervisors. Kazuaki Shimada returns as the character designer and continues as the music producer. Shōji Hata serves as the sound director.
Fans of SPY×FAMILY can look forward to an exciting continuation of the story and more captivating themes when the second season premieres in October.