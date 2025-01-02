SSMB29 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

SSMB29 is one of the most exciting projects in Indian cinema. This movie brings together two giants of the Telugu film industry: superstar Mahesh Babu and legendary director S.S. Rajamouli. For the first time, these two icons are working together to create a cinematic masterpiece that promises to break records and captivate audiences worldwide.
Fans have been eagerly waiting for updates about this project, and it’s clear that SSMB29 is going to be much more than just a movie. It is an ambitious global adventure film that combines action, thrill, and emotions on an epic scale. This blog will cover all the important details, including the release date, cast, plot, and much more.
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Movie
-
Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller
-
Language: Telugu (to be dubbed in multiple languages)
-
Director: S.S. Rajamouli
-
Writer: Vijayendra Prasad
-
Production House: Sri Durga Arts
-
Budget: ₹1,000 crores (approx.)
-
Release Dates:
-
Part 1: Expected in 2027
-
Part 2: Expected in 2029
SSMB29 Cast and Crew
Cast
-
Mahesh Babu: The lead protagonist, playing a challenging and unique role.
-
Priyanka Chopra: Likely to portray a strong and pivotal character.
-
Prithviraj Sukumaran: In a significant role that adds depth to the story.
-
Additional cast details are expected to be announced soon.
Crew
-
Director: S.S. Rajamouli, known for iconic films like Baahubali and RRR.
-
Writer: Vijayendra Prasad, who is S.S. Rajamouli’s father and a master storyteller.
-
Producer: K.L. Narayana, a renowned name in Telugu cinema.
-
Music Composer: M.M. Keeravani, the genius behind RRR’s award-winning soundtrack.
Plot Overview
SSMB29 is expected to be a thrilling jungle adventure that takes the audience on a global journey. While the exact details are kept under wraps, reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will play a daring and adventurous character who embarks on a high-stakes mission.
The story is said to draw inspiration from myths and legends, giving Mahesh Babu’s role a larger-than-life dimension. This is not just a simple action film—it will have layers of emotional depth, survival themes, and jaw-dropping action sequences.
S.S. Rajamouli’s vision for SSMB29 is to create an immersive experience, blending thrilling action with breathtaking visuals. The film is also expected to highlight themes of courage, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between nature and humanity.
Production Details
The production of SSMB29 is as massive as its vision. With a budget of ₹1,000 crores, it will be one of the most expensive films ever made in India. The filmmakers are using advanced technology and visual effects to ensure that the movie looks spectacular on the big screen.
Shooting Locations
The film will be shot in exotic locations, including dense forests, mountains, and international cities, to give it a global appeal.
Shooting Timeline
Pre-production work is currently in full swing. The shooting is expected to begin in April 2025, and extensive planning is being done to ensure that every frame meets the highest standards of filmmaking.
Release Date and Platform
SSMB29 will be released in two parts:
-
Part 1 is expected to hit theatres in 2027.
-
Part 2 will follow in 2029.
After its theatrical release, the film is expected to be available on leading OTT platforms. However, specific details about the OTT release date and platform will be announced closer to the release.
Where to Watch SSMB29
SSMB29 is set to be a cinematic spectacle that demands a big-screen experience. The movie will have a grand theatrical release in 2027, offering fans the chance to witness Mahesh Babu’s thrilling adventure in all its glory. As with most blockbuster films, the movie is expected to eventually stream on a major OTT platform, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy the epic tale from the comfort of their homes. While details about the specific OTT platform and release date are yet to be revealed, it is likely to be available a few months after its theatrical run, ensuring global accessibility for audiences. Fans should stay tuned for official announcements regarding streaming details.
Why SSMB29 is a Must-Watch
-
Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli’s First Collaboration: Two icons coming together for the first time.
-
A Grand Jungle Adventure: The movie promises a thrilling and visually stunning experience.
-
Massive Budget: With ₹1,000 crores at stake, expect nothing short of a masterpiece.
-
Global Appeal: A story with universal themes that will resonate with audiences worldwide.
-
Rajamouli’s Vision: Known for creating cinematic spectacles, Rajamouli is set to deliver another unforgettable film.
Conclusion
SSMB29 is not just another Telugu movie—it’s an ambitious project that aims to put Indian cinema on the global map. With an exceptional team, a compelling story, and cutting-edge technology, the film is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.
Fans of Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli can look forward to an action-packed adventure filled with emotions, thrills, and jaw-dropping visuals. As the release date approaches, the excitement is only going to increase.
Mark your calendars for 2027 and get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle like never before!