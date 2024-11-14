Star Parivaar Awards Winners List 2024

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 (SPA) was a grand celebration held to recognize and honor the most talented stars from Star Plus shows. The event, which took place with a wedding-themed extravaganza, was broadcast on Star Plus on October 13, 2024, at 6:30 pm. The night was filled with thrilling performances and emotional tributes, including a special homage to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for completing 15 successful years.

Full List of Winners at the Star Parivaar Awards 2024

Here’s a comprehensive look at the winners of the evening:

Best Parivaar Award: Anupamaa

Best Jodi Award: Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja (Jhanak)

Best Pati Award: Rohit Purohit (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Best Patni Award: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Pita Award: Gaurav Khanna (Anupamaa)

Best Maa Award: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Khalnayika Saas Award: Radhika Vidyasagar Aka Renu (Udne Ki Aasha)

Best Beta Award: Hitesh Bharadwaj (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Beti Award: Neha Harsora (Udne Ki Aasha)

Best Behen Award: Neha Harsora

Best Bahu Award: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best BFF of the Year Award: Samridhii Shukla and Manish Goenka

Majedar Sadasya Award: Kanwar Dhillon (Udne Ki Aasha)

Most Stylish Male Award: Ankit Gupta (Maati Se Bandhi Dor)

Most Stylish Female Award: Bhavika Sharma (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Best Chota Sadasya Award: Krish (Udne Ki Aasha)

Highlights of the Ceremony

The wedding theme of SPA 2024 was prominent throughout the show, with special performances around the wedding of Sachin and Saili.

Anupamaa dominated the night, bagging multiple awards, including the prestigious Best Parivaar and Best Maa categories.

Other popular stars, such as Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Ankit Gupta, and Bhavika Sharma, also received top honors, making it a night to remember.

Special Tributes

The ceremony also celebrated the legacy of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a special tribute to its producer, Rajan Shahi, for completing 15 successful years. This iconic show, which has been a cornerstone of Star Plus' lineup, was acknowledged for its continuous success and impact on audiences.

Conclusion

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 was a star-studded affair that showcased the immense talent and dedication of Star Plus actors. With multiple awards for Anupamaa, memorable performances, and heartfelt tributes, the event cemented the bond between the channel and its loyal viewers. Keep tuning in to Star Plus for more thrilling content, and congratulations to all the winners!

FAQs

When and where was the Star Parivaar Awards 2024 held?

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 was broadcast on October 13, 2024, on Star Plus at 6:30 pm. The event was held with a festive wedding theme in Mumbai.

Who won the Best Parivaar Award in 2024?

The Best Parivaar Award went to the cast of Anupamaa, one of the most popular shows on Star Plus.

What was the theme for Star Parivaar Awards 2024?

The theme for SPA 2024 revolved around a wedding celebration, specifically focusing on the wedding storyline of Sachin and Saili, creating a vibrant and joyful ambiance.

Which show received a special tribute this year?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received a special tribute for its 15-year milestone on air. Producer Rajan Shahi was honored for the show's success and long-standing popularity.

Who won the Best Jodi Award?

The Best Jodi Award was won by Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja from the show Jhanak.

Which actor won the Most Stylish Male award?

Ankit Gupta, known for his role in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, won the Most Stylish Male award.

What categories did Anupamaa win at SPA 2024?

Anupamaa received multiple awards, including Best Parivaar, Best Patni (Rupali Ganguly), Best Pita (Gaurav Khanna), Best Maa (Rupali Ganguly), and Best Bahu.

Were any special performances featured at the awards?

Yes, many of Star Plus’s top artists delivered exciting performances based on the wedding theme, showcasing the network's talent and providing a visual treat for viewers.

How can I watch the Star Parivaar Awards 2024 online?

The Star Parivaar Awards 2024 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, where Star Plus often makes award ceremonies and special shows available after the live telecast.

Which actors attended the Star Parivaar Awards 2024?

Notable attendees included Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Ankit Gupta, Bhavika Sharma, Fahmaan Khan, Sonakshi Batra, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Samridhhi Shukla, among others, who brought glamour to the red carpet.