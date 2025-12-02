Stranger Things 5 New Episodes: Full India Release Schedule, Episode Titles, Runtimes and Streaming Details

Stranger Things Season 5 has taken over global conversations after Netflix released Volume 1 in November 2025. The final season began with four intense episodes, leaving viewers eagerly waiting for the rest of the story. Now, the release dates, India timings and episode titles for Volume 2 and the grand finale have been confirmed. Here is the complete guide to when and how you can stream the remaining episodes of the hit sci-fi horror series.

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Schedule in India

Season 5 consists of eight episodes divided into three separate volumes. Volume 1 arrived on November 26, 2025, and the remaining episodes will follow this release plan in India:

Volume 2 – December 26, 2025

Episode 5: Shock Jock

Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz

Episode 7: The Bridge

Season Finale – January 1, 2026

Episode 8: The Rightside Up

Streaming Time for Indian Viewers

All new episodes of Stranger Things 5 will be available to stream in India from:

6:30 AM IST on their respective release dates

This aligns with Netflix’s global rollout schedule adapted for the Indian audience.

Episode Runtimes: What to Expect

While full official timings for Volume 2 and the finale are yet to be confirmed by Netflix, industry reports and fan-based sources suggest the following approximate runtimes:

Rumoured Runtimes

Volume 2 (December 26):

Chapter Five – Shock Jock: 1 hour 17 minutes

Chapter Six – Escape from Camazotz: 58 minutes

Chapter Seven – The Bridge: 1 hour 37 minutes

Finale (January 1):

Chapter Eight – The Rightside Up: 2 hours 1 minute

The Duffer Brothers have previously confirmed that Episodes 4 and 8 are the longest of the season, making the finale one of the most extended episodes in the show's history.

What Season 5 Is About

Season 5 places Hawkins in crisis after the opening of the Rifts. With Vecna missing and the government enforcing a strict military quarantine, Eleven is forced back into hiding. Meanwhile, the Hawkins group unites with one mission: track down and defeat Vecna before an even greater darkness emerges.

The final season aims to bring closure to every major storyline. According to the creators, they worked meticulously to ensure all arcs, mysteries and character journeys conclude meaningfully.

Cast Members Returning for the Final Season

Season 5 brings back the ensemble cast that has defined the series:

Winona Ryder

David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown

Finn Wolfhard

Gaten Matarazzo

Sadie Sink

Natalia Dyer

Noah Schnapp

Joe Keery

Charlie Heaton

Maya Hawke

Others from the core and supporting casts

Over nearly a decade, viewers have witnessed the young cast grow up on screen, making the final chapter even more emotional.

Watch Stranger Things 5 on Netflix

All episodes of Stranger Things 5 will stream exclusively on Netflix, with Seasons 1–4 already available for viewers who want to revisit the story before the finale drops.

Available Languages for Streaming

The series can be streamed in 25 languages, including Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, along with the original English version and multiple dubbed formats for global audiences.

The explosive final stretch of Stranger Things 5 begins on December 26 with Volume 2, followed by its climactic finale on January 1. With long-awaited confrontations, emotional goodbyes and the ultimate showdown against Vecna, the concluding episodes are set to deliver one of television’s most anticipated endings.

