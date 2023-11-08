Stream Koozhangal (Pebbles) on Sony Liv - Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Trailer

Sony Liv had social media abuzz with anticipation when they released "Koozhangal" to eager viewers. Koozhangal (Pebbles) is a Tamil coming-of-age drama, marking the directorial debut of P. S. Vinothraj. The film's central characters, Velu and Ganapathy, are portrayed by Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan. They're joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Philip Arulodss, Banu Priya, Raniyamma, and several others.

After receiving critical acclaim at the 94th Academy Awards, Sony Liv secured the streaming rights for this remarkable film. On October 27, 2023, they unveiled it, reaffirming their commitment to showcasing bold and high-quality content from emerging creators.

Koozhangal: Plot

Ganpathy, a man fueled by alcohol and rage, sets out to retrieve his wife, who has fled an abusive home. Their naive son Velu, who has no idea how big their mission is, is going with him. As the story progresses, it is clear that Ganpathy is adamant about winning back his wife's love, despite the risks of the journey. He faces the toxic masculinity that drove his abusive behavior as well as his own demons as they negotiate the treacherous terrain.

Throughout their odyssey, Ganpathy and Velu encounter a diverse cast of characters, each contributing to their transformation. From a wise woman who offers them shelter to nomadic tribals who emphasize the importance of community, these encounters reshape Ganpathy's worldview. As they approach their destination, Ganpathy is overwhelmed by anxiety, fearing rejection from his wife and her family. However, upon arrival, he is met with forgiveness and compassion.

How to Stream Koozhangal on Sony Liv