Pics: Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah Wedding Images

Sumi Borah, an actress and choreographer from Assam, got married on November 23, 2023. She got married to Tarkik Borah, a popular photographer from Assam.
Sumi and Tarkik wore traditional Assamese attire at their wedding, which was attended by many guests from the Assamese film and music industry, as well as their family and friends.
The bride and groom had fun at the mehendi ceremony. Sumi Bora wore a beautiful sky blue and pink lehenga, while Tarkik wore a white outfit.
Tarkik and Sumi's extravagant haldi ceremony was attended by many popular artists from Assam. On November 22, Sumi and Tarkik celebrated their haldi, mehendi, and music ceremonies.
Sumi Borah Juroon ceremony was a beautiful and traditional event, held at the Xorapat Eco Resort and attended by close family and friends.
Sumi Borah wearing a beautiful blue saree looked stunning in her traditional Assamese attire. The event was filled with cultural rituals and joyful celebrations.
Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah's made up brother, with the groom Tarkik Borah. Tarkik looked dashing at his wedding ceremony, wearing a traditional Assamese dhoti and kurta, complemented by a beautiful silk shawl.