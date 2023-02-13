Suriya Upcoming Movies in 2023-2024: Know the release dates, star cast, trailer, etc.

The son of actor Palaniswamy or Sivakumar, Suriya Sivakumar was born on July 23, 1975, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he would go on to become a major star in the Kollywood film industry. The 46-year-old actor got his first break in producer Mani Ratnam's 1997 action thriller Nerrukku Ner when he was just 22 years old. The movie did well at the box office, and Suriya costarred with Vijay, who was already well-known to Tamil moviegoers thanks to the massive success of his rom-com.
For South Indian movie stars, the actor Suriya is unrivaled. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) study found that Suriya topped the charts in every category, including "Most Trusted," "Most Identified With," "Most Attractive," "Most Respected," and "Most Appealing."
The IIHB study was conducted with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood, and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.
With an astounding TIARA score of 84, Suriya completely dominated the competition (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). With a 79, Allu Arjun finished in second place.
Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB says,
Speaking of Suriya’s films, his breakthrough came in the 2000s with films like Ghajini (2005), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), and Ayan (2009). Since then, the actor has had nothing but box office success in Tamil Nadu with films like the Singham series (2010-2017), directed by AR Murugadoss, as well as the science fiction picture 24, released in 2016, Soorarai Pottru (2020), Jai Bhim (2021), Ettharkum Thunindhavan (2022), and many more. Soorarari Pottru, which Suriya directed in 2022, garnered him his first national award.
Here are the upcoming movies of Suriya for the year 2023-2024 with Release Date, Star Cast, Budget & More.
The motion poster for Suriya's upcoming Siva-directed film Suriya42 has been released. Leading man Suriya will be joined by actors Disha Patani, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Anand Rah. The first of two installments, it will hit theatres in late 2023.
Movie– Suriya42
Budget– N/A
Release Date– 2023
Star Cast– Suriya, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu,
Director– Siva
Producer– UV Creations
Vaadivasal, a thriller adapted from a novel by C.S. Chellappa, is set against the backdrop of the Jallikattu sport. Vetrimaran is leading this movie as the director. Production on the film began in July 2021, and an anticipated release date of the first half of 2022 was set. However, the filmmakers have yet to confirm rumors that an OTT platform has purchased the film's digital rights for Rs 50 crore and will launch the picture immediately on digital screens. Promotional efforts are being funded by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. But the film's debut has been pushed back to 2023. And it will probably be released to theatres sometime in the first half of 2023.
Movie– Vaadivaasal
Budget– N/A
Release Date– First half-2023
Star Cast– Suriya
Director– Vetrimaran
Producer– Kalaipuli S Thanu