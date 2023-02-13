Suriya Upcoming Movies in 2023-2024: Know the release dates, star cast, trailer, etc.

The son of actor Palaniswamy or Sivakumar, Suriya Sivakumar was born on July 23, 1975, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where he would go on to become a major star in the Kollywood film industry. The 46-year-old actor got his first break in producer Mani Ratnam's 1997 action thriller Nerrukku Ner when he was just 22 years old. The movie did well at the box office, and Suriya costarred with Vijay, who was already well-known to Tamil moviegoers thanks to the massive success of his rom-com.

For South Indian movie stars, the actor Suriya is unrivaled. The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) study found that Suriya topped the charts in every category, including "Most Trusted," "Most Identified With," "Most Attractive," "Most Respected," and "Most Appealing."

The IIHB study was conducted with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood, and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.

With an astounding TIARA score of 84, Suriya completely dominated the competition (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal). With a 79, Allu Arjun finished in second place.

Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB says,