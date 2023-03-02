Sushmita Sen Reveals She recently Suffered Heart Attack

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen revealed on Thursday that the actor recently suffered a heart attack.
Sharing a picture with her father on Instagram, she captioned, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back… Angioplasty done…stent in place… and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post!. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news… that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!”
Sushmita Sen is all set to play the role of a transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titles ‘Taali’.
Moreover, the actor is gearing up for ‘Aarya 3’.