Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Must-Watch Films and Series

Get ready for an exciting weekend with a fresh lineup of Tamil movies and web series streaming on your favorite platforms. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a detailed guide to what’s releasing this week:

1. Therikkavidalama

Type: Show

Language: Tamil

Genre: Entertainment

Release Date: February 2, 2025

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

Synopsis: A high-energy Tamil entertainment show promising thrilling performances and engaging content.

Cast: Madhavan , Vijay , Shinoy, shankhuni

2. Poongodi

Synopsis: A heartwarming family drama that explores relationships, emotions, and cultural values.

Type: Show

Language: Tamil

Genre: Family Drama

Release Date: February 3, 2025

Where to Watch: Sun NXT

Cast: [Cast details not provided]

3. Viduthalai Part 2

Synopsis: The much-anticipated sequel to the gripping crime thriller continues the story of a cop caught in the turmoil of socio-political unrest. The film dives deeper into the struggles of law enforcement and the moral dilemmas they face.

Type: Show

Language: Tamil

Genre: thriller

Cast : Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Kishore

Streaming On : ZEE5

Release Date: January 17, 2025

4. Thiru Manickam

Type: Show

Language: Tamil

Genre: Family Drama

Synopsis : A moving family drama that revolves around a man’s journey to bring happiness and stability back into his home while facing various life challenges. The film promises a heartfelt narrative with relatable emotions.

Cast : Samuthirakani, Ananya, Bharathiraja, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah

Streaming On : ZEE5

Release Date: January 31, 2025

5. Sookshmadarshini

Synopsis : A mystery thriller that unravels when a new family moves into a middle-class neighborhood, sparking curiosity and suspicion. As Manuel returns to his childhood home, old secrets and dark pasts resurface, leading to shocking revelations.

Type: Show

Language: Tamil

Genre: thriller

Streaming On : ZEE5

Release Date: January 2025

This weekend is packed with thrilling dramas, engaging mysteries, and feel-good comedies. Whether you love crime thrillers, emotional dramas, or lighthearted entertainment, these Tamil OTT releases have you covered. Get ready to stream and enjoy!