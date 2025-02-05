Tamil OTT Releases This Week: Must-Watch Films and Series

Get ready for an exciting weekend with a fresh lineup of Tamil movies and web series streaming on your favorite platforms. From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a detailed guide to what’s releasing this week:
1. Therikkavidalama
-
Type: Show
-
Language: Tamil
-
Genre: Entertainment
-
Release Date: February 2, 2025
-
Where to Watch: Sun NXT
-
Synopsis: A high-energy Tamil entertainment show promising thrilling performances and engaging content.
-
Cast: Madhavan , Vijay , Shinoy, shankhuni
2. Poongodi
Synopsis: A heartwarming family drama that explores relationships, emotions, and cultural values.
-
Type: Show
-
Language: Tamil
-
Genre: Family Drama
-
Release Date: February 3, 2025
-
Where to Watch: Sun NXT
- Cast: [Cast details not provided]
3. Viduthalai Part 2
Synopsis: The much-anticipated sequel to the gripping crime thriller continues the story of a cop caught in the turmoil of socio-political unrest. The film dives deeper into the struggles of law enforcement and the moral dilemmas they face.
- Type: Show
-
Language: Tamil
-
Genre: thriller
-
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Kishore
-
Streaming On: ZEE5
-
Release Date: January 17, 2025
4. Thiru Manickam
-
Type: Show
-
Language: Tamil
-
Genre: Family Drama
-
Synopsis: A moving family drama that revolves around a man’s journey to bring happiness and stability back into his home while facing various life challenges. The film promises a heartfelt narrative with relatable emotions.
-
Cast: Samuthirakani, Ananya, Bharathiraja, Nassar, Thambi Ramaiah
-
Streaming On: ZEE5
-
Release Date: January 31, 2025
5. Sookshmadarshini
-
Synopsis: A mystery thriller that unravels when a new family moves into a middle-class neighborhood, sparking curiosity and suspicion. As Manuel returns to his childhood home, old secrets and dark pasts resurface, leading to shocking revelations.
-
Type: Show
-
Language: Tamil
-
Genre: thriller
-
Streaming On: ZEE5
-
Release Date: January 2025
This weekend is packed with thrilling dramas, engaging mysteries, and feel-good comedies. Whether you love crime thrillers, emotional dramas, or lighthearted entertainment, these Tamil OTT releases have you covered. Get ready to stream and enjoy!