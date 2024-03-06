Tamil OTT Releases This Week in 2024: Netflix, Aha, Prime Video, SunNxt, Zee5, Hotstar, and SonyLIV

"Enakku Endae Kidayathu" is a mystery thriller starring Sekar (Vikram Ramesh), a taxi driver who inadvertently witnesses a murder, making him the killer's next target. As he navigates this dangerous situation, Sekar must safeguard himself and those he cares about. The film delves into themes of love, loss, and redemption. Although it garnered mixed reviews, some applauded its gripping storyline and Vikram Ramesh's acting, while others lamented its sluggish pace and lack of innovation.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video from March 01, 2024.

Cast: Vikram Ramesh as Sekar, Karthik Venkatraman as Silent David,Swayam Siddha as Urvashi, Shivakumar Raju as Mastan Bhai, Murali Srinivasan as Devaraj, Sakthivel Venkatraman as police officer.

IMDB rating : 6.8