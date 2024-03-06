Tamil OTT Releases This Week in 2024: Netflix, Aha, Prime Video, SunNxt, Zee5, Hotstar, and SonyLIV

The surge in popularity of OTT services has transformed how modern audiences consume movies. This article curates a selection of Tamil films, web series, and dubbed movies that regularly premiere on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Aha, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, and more. These titles are available either directly or shortly after their theatrical release. We've diligently compiled all OTT releases since the start of the year. Choose the movie you've been eagerly anticipating and indulge in a cinematic experience from the comfort of your home.
1.Blue Star
Theatrical Release:
The movie hit theaters on January 25, 2024.
OTT Release (India):
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 29, 2024.
OTT Release (Outside India):
Streaming on Tentkotta from February 29, 2024.
IMDB rating: 7.1
Story:
The narrative centers around Selva (Ashok Selvan), a talented young cricketer challenged by the dominance of local team leader Veerasingam (Ramkumar). Selva's unwavering passion fuels his ambition to triumph over Veerasingam's hold on the village cricket scene.
Cast:
Ashok Selvan as Selva - A talented young cricketer, Keerthi Pandian as Meenakshi - Selva's love interest, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj as Rajesh - Selva's childhood friend and teammate, Prithvi Rajan as Sam - A former cricketer and mentor, Bagavathi Perumal as Immanuel - Selva's father, Elango Kumaravel as Selva's and Sam's father.
2.Enakku Endae Kidayathu
"Enakku Endae Kidayathu" is a mystery thriller starring Sekar (Vikram Ramesh), a taxi driver who inadvertently witnesses a murder, making him the killer's next target. As he navigates this dangerous situation, Sekar must safeguard himself and those he cares about. The film delves into themes of love, loss, and redemption. Although it garnered mixed reviews, some applauded its gripping storyline and Vikram Ramesh's acting, while others lamented its sluggish pace and lack of innovation.
The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video from March 01, 2024.
Cast: Vikram Ramesh as Sekar, Karthik Venkatraman as Silent David,Swayam Siddha as Urvashi, Shivakumar Raju as Mastan Bhai, Murali Srinivasan as Devaraj, Sakthivel Venkatraman as police officer.
IMDB rating : 6.8
In the quaint village town, Tony’s Barber & Styling stood as a beacon of artistry, where Tony, the experienced barber, ignited Alex's admiration with his talent and dedication. Captivated by Tony's mentorship, Alex unearthed his own passion for hairstyling, opting to pursue it as a career under Tony's tutelage. Driven by a desire to emulate his mentor while carving out his unique identity in the field, Alex embarked on a journey of professional growth and self-discovery.
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Lal
Singapore Saloon OTT Release Date: 23rd February 2024
A city-based doctor finds herself relocated to a rural village, tasked with addressing prevalent health concerns and stemming the spread of diseases. Adapting to the villagers' lifestyle becomes her primary goal as she dedicates herself to enhancing their collective health and quality of life.
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast:Tharshan Thiyagarajah, Mahima Nambiar, Singampuli
Naadu OTT Release Date: 22nd February 2024
A storm gathers over the city's usually peaceful coexistence. The passing of a beloved figure who transcended religious barriers unleashes unexpected discord. Instead of sharing grief, religious leaders clash over the final rituals, their differing doctrines creating fault lines in the community's fabric. This vulnerability attracts opportunistic vultures – corrupt factions eager to weaponize these differences for their own gain. They fan the flames of misunderstanding, twisting religious customs into tools of division. This cynical maneuvering threatens to shatter the fragile harmony and engulf the grieving community in further turmoil. Only through empathy, open communication, and shared respect for the departed can the community bridge this chasm and ensure the deceased receives a dignified farewell that transcends the narrow confines of conflicting beliefs.
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Where to Watch: JioCinema
Cast: Kpy Bala, Suresh Chakravarthi, Elamaran
Anti-Indian OTT Release Date: 28th February 2024