Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases This Week (February 10-16, 2025)

Tamil & Telugu OTT Releases This Week
A fresh lineup of Tamil and Telugu films and web series is set to premiere on various OTT platforms this week. From heartfelt romantic dramas to gripping political thrillers,.
here’s a look at the must-watch digital releases.
1. Sammelanam (Telugu)
Skipping its theatrical release, Sammelanam will make its digital debut on ETV Win just in time for Valentine’s Day. While details about the film remain limited, it features a cast of fresh faces and promises a unique romantic narrative. The film will also be available on OTTplay Premium.
Where to Watch: ETV Win, OTTplay Premium
OTT Release Date: February 13, 2025
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Movie
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Language: Telugu
- OTT Platform: ETV Win
- Release Date: February 13, 2025
- Cast: Newcomers
2. Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil)
Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai delves into the complexities of modern relationships, misunderstandings, and the pressures of commitment in today's fast-paced world. With a strong cast and an engaging storyline, this Netflix original is expected to resonate with audiences.
Where to Watch: Netflix
OTT Release Date: February 11, 2025
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Movie
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Language: Tamil
- Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi
- Production House: Netflix Originals
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Release Date: February 11, 2025
- Cast: Yogi Babu, T.J. Bhanu, John Kokken
3. Madraskaaran (Tamil)
Starring Shane Nigam in his Tamil debut, Madraskaaran is a romantic drama about a man’s return to his roots for love. With supporting performances by Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, and Aishwarya Dutta, the film had a lukewarm response in theatres but is expected to gain more traction on streaming platforms.
Where to Watch: Aha Tamil
OTT Release Date: February 7, 2025
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Movie
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Language: Tamil
- OTT Platform: Aha
- Release Date: February 7, 2025
- Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta
4. Kobali (Telugu)
Set in Rayalaseema, Kobali is a high-intensity Telugu web series revolving around two feuding families and their quest for dominance. Featuring Ravi Prakash in a pivotal role, this eight-episode series is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Bengali.
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
OTT Release Date: February 4, 2025
All You Need to Know:
- Format: Web Series
- Genre: Action, Drama
- Language: Telugu (Dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali)
- OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
- Release Date: February 4, 2025
- Cast: Ravi Prakash and others
With these exciting Tamil and Telugu OTT releases, there's plenty to watch this week! Whether you’re in the mood for romance, action, or intense drama, these films and series are perfect for binge-watching.
FAQ
1. Which is the best OTT platform for Telugu?
- Aha is an Ott platform that focuses on the south content, especially Telugu. Aha offers a lot of content from Telugu movies, TV shows, web series, and more.
2. Which OTT platform is best for Tamil?
- A fresh wave of Tamil cinema is now streaming across various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. With an exciting mix of genres—from gripping thrillers to heartwarming dramas—there's something for every viewer.
3. Is Thangalaan released in OTT?
Despite legal challenges and underperforming at the box office, audiences can now experience the historical drama in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Vikram'a Tamil hit, Thangalaan is now available for streaming on OTT