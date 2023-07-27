Telugu Action-Thriller Nachindi Girl Friendu to Premiere on Aha Video: Plot, Cast, and Release Date

Nachindi Girl Friendu: Plot and Cast

"Nachindi Girl Friendu" follows the story of Rajaram (Uday Shankar), a B.Com graduate from Vizag who dreams of a successful life by enrolling in a fund management program. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Sandhya (Jennifer Emmanuel), an independent software developer who has created the app "IID – If I Die" as a tribute to Indian Army soldiers. Their paths cross, and love blossoms between them. However, a sudden revelation puts Rajaram's life in turmoil. The film unravels the mystery behind this twist and how Rajaram tackles the situation.

Apart from Uday Shankar and Jennifer Emmanuel, the film features notable performances by Sairaj Suthari, Madhu Nandan, Srikanth Iyengar, Gayatri Bhargavi, and Acharya Vilan Sourav. Guru Pawan serves as the director, screenwriter, and storyteller, while Atluri Narayan Rao's Sriram Movies produces the film. The captivating score is composed by Gifton Elias, and the cinematography is handled by CH Manohar. Sagar Udagandala has skillfully edited the film to create an engaging cinematic experience.