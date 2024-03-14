Telugu and Tamil Films Now Available on Aha

Aha has risen as a prominent OTT platform dedicated to the preferences of Telugu and Tamil movie aficionados, providing a diverse selection of films and web series for their pleasure. With a steady flow of fresh content, Aha has cemented its position as the go-to platform for Telugu and Tamil cinema enthusiasts. This article highlights the recent additions to Aha's collection of Telugu and Tamil films, ensuring you're updated on the latest entertainment choices. From thrilling blockbusters to touching family sagas, Aha caters to a wide audience, offering the finest in Telugu and Tamil cinema for viewers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes.
List of Tamil and Telugu films on Aha
Bootcut Balaraju
In the vibrant town of Sri Rangapuram, the spirited Balaraju finds himself compelled to abandon his mischievous ways to win the heart of Mahalakshmi, despite facing opposition from the formidable matriarch, Indravathi Patel. As Balaraju confronts the challenges of societal norms, the question arises: will his eventual triumph over these conventions lead to a union with Mahalakshmi, or will an unexpected contender, such as the Collector, emerge in this charming tale of romance and humor?
IMDb Rating: 4.6
Starring: Syed Sohel Ryan, Megha Lekha, Ananya Nagalla, Sunil Varma
Release Date on OTT: February 26th, 2024
Bubblegum
Adi, an aspiring DJ hailing from the Mehdipatnam slums, crosses paths with Jhanvi, who is bound for fashion studies overseas. Their romance flourishes amidst divergent backgrounds, as they navigate life's challenges and explore the depths of love and self-discovery in the midst of adversity. Immerse yourself in their journey as they unravel the genuine essence of life and love.
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Starring: Roshan Kanakala, Manasa Chowdary, Harsha Chemudu
Release Date on OTT: February 9th, 2024
Sevappi
In the nostalgic era of the 90s, a young lad named Karnan shares an unbreakable bond with his beloved chicken companion. Together, they're inseparable, sharing joys and experiences. However, one fateful day, the chicken disappears, leaving Karnan devastated and the entire village puzzled by her sudden absence. This enigmatic disappearance sets off a whirlwind of events, leading to an unpredictable adventure that will keep you guessing until the very end!
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Starring: Sebastin Antony, Shravan Athvethan, and Mimmo
OTT Release Date: January 12th, 2024
Lilly Rani
"Lilly Rani" delves into the journey of a sex worker determined to find a savior for her child, afflicted with a rare medical ailment. While the movie starts off with potential, it ultimately disappoints with a quirky twist that lacks impact.
IMDb Rating: 4.1
Starring: Chaya Singh
OTT Release Date: January 5th, 2024
Does aha have Tamil movies?
Watch New & Best Thriller Tamil Movies on aha | Tamil Thriller Movies.
Is aha telugu app free?
Watch free Tamil and Telugu movies and get the big screen experience within the comfort of your home! Enjoy a full suite of fresh, entertaining, and exclusive Tamil and Telugu movies and TV shows only on aha! From the latest Tamil and Telugu comedy movies to the most nerve-wracking thrillers, catch everything on aha.
Who is the owner of aha?
aha is an Indian over-the-top streaming service which offers Telugu and Tamil-language content. It is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture between Geetha Arts and My Home Group.