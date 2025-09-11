Subscribe

0

Entertainment

Tempest on OTT: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch Political Action K-Drama

Tempest, the much-awaited K-drama starring Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won, premiered on September 10, 2025, with three episodes dropping on day one. The political action thriller follows a former UN ambassador.

author-image
Abhilasha Pathak
New Update
tempest ott

tempest ott

K-drama fans are in for a thrilling September! Among the most anticipated releases of 2025 is Tempest, a high-octane political action drama led by superstar duo Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won. With its intriguing storyline, star-studded cast, and international settings, this series blends espionage, political intrigue, and romance into a gripping watch.

Tempest K-Drama: Plot Overview

At its core, Tempest follows the story of Seo Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a former UN ambassador renowned for her quick wit and integrity. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers a conspiracy that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula.

She soon crosses paths with Baek San-ho (Kang Dong-won), a mysterious ex-mercenary carrying secrets of his own. Together, they plunge into a dangerous mission filled with betrayals, shifting alliances, and national security threats.

Adding an international flavor, John Cho plays a U.S. deputy secretary of state, while Lee Mi-sook portrays the South Korean President. The drama promises an intense mix of suspense, action, and subtle romance.

Tempest OTT Release Date and Schedule

  • Premiere Date: September 10, 2025

  • First Drop: 3 episodes released on the same day

  • Weekly Schedule: 2 new episodes every week

  • Finale: A two-part finale streaming onOctober 1, 2025

  • Total Episodes: 9 (approx. 60 minutes each)

Tempest Release Time

  • Korea: 8:30 PM KST on September 10, 2025

  • India: 5:00 PM IST on the same day via JioHotstar

  • Global: Available on Disney+ in select countries and Hulu in the United States

Where to Watch Tempest Online

  • India: JioHotstar

  • United States: Hulu

  • Other Regions: Disney+ (availability may vary by territory)

This global rollout ensures fans worldwide can watch alongside Korean viewers without long waits.

Tempest K-Drama Cast Highlights

  • Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju – A sharp-minded former UN ambassador drawn into a web of conspiracies.

  • Kang Dong-won as Baek San-ho – A former special agent with a shadowy past.

  • John Cho as a U.S. deputy secretary of state – Adding global political layers to the drama.

  • Lee Mi-sook as President Kim Hae-sook – The powerful leader of South Korea.

  • Supporting Cast: Park Hae-joon, Yoo Jae-myung, Joo Jong-hyuk, Lee Sang-hee, Won Ji-an, among others.

This ensemble ensures both star power and depth in character portrayals.

Tempest in the Week’s K-Drama Lineup

The week of September 10, 2025, is packed with exciting new K-drama releases across platforms. Here’s a quick look at what else is streaming alongside Tempest:

  • Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (Netflix): A fantasy rom-com about a modern-day chef who time-travels to the Joseon era.

  • My Youth (Viki): A heartfelt romance starring Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee, airing Episodes 3 & 4 on Sept 12.

  • You and Everything Else (Netflix): A moving story of childhood friends reuniting in their 40s, streaming Sept 12.

  • Queen Mantis (OTT TBA): A dark crime thriller with chilling suspense.

  • A Hundred Memories (Viki): A retro 1980s romance drama with themes of first love and friendship, premiering Sept 13–14.

Why You Should Watch Tempest

  1. Star Power: Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won headline for the first time together.

  2. Global Appeal: International actors and cross-border political stakes.

  3. Unique Blend: Action, espionage, and subtle romance in one narrative.

  4. High Production Value: Big sets, slick cinematography, and suspense-filled storytelling.

Tempest isn’t just another K-drama—it’s a political thriller with heart, action, and international scale. With Jun Ji-hyun’s commanding presence, Kang Dong-won’s mystery, and a gripping story of secrets and betrayal, the series is set to become a September blockbuster on OTT.

Also Read:

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date – When and Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan's movie

OTT Tempest