Tempest on OTT: Release Date, Time, Cast, Plot, and Where to Watch Political Action K-Drama

K-drama fans are in for a thrilling September! Among the most anticipated releases of 2025 is Tempest, a high-octane political action drama led by superstar duo Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won. With its intriguing storyline, star-studded cast, and international settings, this series blends espionage, political intrigue, and romance into a gripping watch.
Tempest K-Drama: Plot Overview
At its core, Tempest follows the story of Seo Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun), a former UN ambassador renowned for her quick wit and integrity. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers a conspiracy that could destabilize the Korean Peninsula.
She soon crosses paths with Baek San-ho (Kang Dong-won), a mysterious ex-mercenary carrying secrets of his own. Together, they plunge into a dangerous mission filled with betrayals, shifting alliances, and national security threats.
Adding an international flavor, John Cho plays a U.S. deputy secretary of state, while Lee Mi-sook portrays the South Korean President. The drama promises an intense mix of suspense, action, and subtle romance.
Tempest OTT Release Date and Schedule
Premiere Date: September 10, 2025
First Drop: 3 episodes released on the same day
Weekly Schedule: 2 new episodes every week
Finale: A two-part finale streaming onOctober 1, 2025
Total Episodes: 9 (approx. 60 minutes each)
Tempest Release Time
Korea: 8:30 PM KST on September 10, 2025
India: 5:00 PM IST on the same day via JioHotstar
Global: Available on Disney+ in select countries and Hulu in the United States
Where to Watch Tempest Online
India: JioHotstar
United States: Hulu
Other Regions: Disney+ (availability may vary by territory)
This global rollout ensures fans worldwide can watch alongside Korean viewers without long waits.
Tempest K-Drama Cast Highlights
Jun Ji-hyun as Seo Mun-ju – A sharp-minded former UN ambassador drawn into a web of conspiracies.
Kang Dong-won as Baek San-ho – A former special agent with a shadowy past.
John Cho as a U.S. deputy secretary of state – Adding global political layers to the drama.
Lee Mi-sook as President Kim Hae-sook – The powerful leader of South Korea.
Supporting Cast: Park Hae-joon, Yoo Jae-myung, Joo Jong-hyuk, Lee Sang-hee, Won Ji-an, among others.
This ensemble ensures both star power and depth in character portrayals.
Tempest in the Week’s K-Drama Lineup
The week of September 10, 2025, is packed with exciting new K-drama releases across platforms. Here’s a quick look at what else is streaming alongside Tempest:
Bon Appetit, Your Majesty (Netflix): A fantasy rom-com about a modern-day chef who time-travels to the Joseon era.
My Youth (Viki): A heartfelt romance starring Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee, airing Episodes 3 & 4 on Sept 12.
You and Everything Else (Netflix): A moving story of childhood friends reuniting in their 40s, streaming Sept 12.
Queen Mantis (OTT TBA): A dark crime thriller with chilling suspense.
A Hundred Memories (Viki): A retro 1980s romance drama with themes of first love and friendship, premiering Sept 13–14.
Why You Should Watch Tempest
Star Power: Jun Ji-hyun and Kang Dong-won headline for the first time together.
Global Appeal: International actors and cross-border political stakes.
Unique Blend: Action, espionage, and subtle romance in one narrative.
High Production Value: Big sets, slick cinematography, and suspense-filled storytelling.
Tempest isn’t just another K-drama—it’s a political thriller with heart, action, and international scale. With Jun Ji-hyun’s commanding presence, Kang Dong-won’s mystery, and a gripping story of secrets and betrayal, the series is set to become a September blockbuster on OTT.
