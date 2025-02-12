Thandel OTT Release Date, Platform & more

Thandel OTT Release Date, Platform, and Everything You Need to Know
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s much-anticipated romantic drama Thandel is set to make waves in cinemas. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by true events and has already gained immense attention due to its emotional depth, gripping storyline, and soulful music. As fans celebrate its theatrical debut, many are eager to know when and where they can stream it online. Here’s everything you need to know about Thandel’s OTT release.
All You Need to Know
- Format: Movie
- Genre: Romance, Drama, Patriotism
- Language: Telugu (Available in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi)
- Director: Chandoo Mondeti
- Production House: Geetha Arts
- Theatrical Release Date: February 7, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- OTT Release Date: Expected in the final week of March 2025
Thandel Cast and Crew
Cast
- Naga Chaitanya as Raju
- Sai Pallavi as Raju’s love interest
- Sundip R Ved as the antagonist
Crew
- Director: Chandoo Mondeti
- Writer: Chandoo Mondeti
- Producer: Bunny Vas (Presented by Allu Aravind)
- Music Composer: Devi Sri Prasad
Plot Overview
Thandel is inspired by real-life events that took place in 2018. The film follows Raju (Naga Chaitanya), a fisherman from a small village in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Raju and his fellow fishermen embark on a month-long fishing trip from Gujarat but unknowingly drift into Pakistani waters due to harsh weather conditions. As a result, they are detained by Pakistani authorities and imprisoned for over two decades.
The story not only focuses on the struggles of these fishermen but also highlights the relentless fight of their families back home, who strive to bring them back. Thandel is a poignant tale of love, separation, and patriotism, shedding light on a lesser-known but significant real-life incident.
Thandel's Digital Rights Sold to Netflix for ₹40 Cr
Even before its theatrical release, Thandel has made headlines by securing a massive digital rights deal. Netflix has acquired the film’s streaming rights for a staggering ₹40 crore, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for Naga Chaitanya. The streaming giant will make the film available in all South Indian languages, along with Hindi.
This move reflects the growing demand for regional cinema on global platforms, and fans worldwide will soon be able to experience Thandel from the comfort of their homes.
Thandel’s Box Office Expectations
The film’s trailer has already created a buzz among audiences, receiving widespread appreciation for its engaging narrative and powerful performances. With a budget of nearly ₹90 crores, Thandel has recovered ₹65 crores through its OTT agreement alone, indicating strong pre-release business.
Trade analysts predict that the film will perform exceptionally well at the box office, given its emotional depth and patriotic themes. The gripping storyline, coupled with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s chemistry, is expected to attract a broad audience.
OTT Release Date and Platform
For those who miss the theatrical experience or want to relive the emotional journey, Thandel will be available for streaming on Netflix. While the exact OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the film will premiere on the platform 50 days after its theatrical debut, likely in the final week of March 2025.
Conclusion
With its compelling story, stellar performances, and gripping cinematography, Thandel is a must-watch for cinema lovers. Whether you experience it on the big screen or wait for its Netflix premiere, this powerful drama promises to leave a lasting impact.
FAQ
1.How much does Ott pay for movies?
- The filmmaker, known for films such as Asuran and Viduthalai, said that OTT platforms even shell out more than Rs 100 crore to secure the streaming rights to films featuring stars, prompting them to inflate their fees.
2. How much did Netflix pay for Pushpa 2?
- According to ABP Live, Netflix has reportedly struck the biggest deal ever for the film's digital rights, valued at Rs 275 crores. Fans of the film are eagerly awaiting the chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes. Pushpa: The Rise made a significant impact at the box office, crossing 350 crores globally.
3. Who has the digital rights for Game Changer movie?
- The digital distribution rights of the film were acquired by Amazon Prime Video for ₹105 crore. The film began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 7 February 2025 in Telugu and dubbed versions of Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.