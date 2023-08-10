The 20 Best, Most Suspenseful Thrillers on Netflix Right Now

Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now

1. Under the Shadow (2016)

Step into the chilling world of "Under the Shadow" – a haunting tale by Babak Anvari that blurs the lines between supernatural terror and real-world horrors. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Tehran during The War of the Cities, the film follows Shideh, a medical student barred from her studies due to her political involvement. As she strives to protect her daughter amid escalating conflict, an evil genie's presence adds a sinister twist. Narges Rashidi's powerful performance and Anvari's impeccable filmmaking create a suffocating atmosphere, while the story's supernatural scares take a backseat to the unsettling reality. Don't miss this gripping experience.

2. Cam (2018)

"Cam," directed by Daniel Goldhaber, unveils the eerie world of adult webcam performances. When a performer discovers a sinister doppelgänger has taken her online identity, the film delves into the realm of sex work with thoughtful consideration. Madeline Brewer's captivating performance steals the spotlight as she navigates fractured identities. Although the ending falters slightly, "Cam" offers provocative insights and unsettling moments that will keep you hooked.

3. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Jessie Buckley shines in Charlie Kaufman's psychological thriller "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows a young couple on a perplexing road trip. While its intellect might be a tad overwhelming, the movie's intriguing puzzle-like nature makes it worth watching.

4. Gerald's Game (2017)

Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's "Gerald's Game" stars Carla Gugino in a career-defining role. When a woman finds herself handcuffed to a bed in the wilderness after her husband's death, psychological terror takes center stage. The film offers gripping, high-concept tension and a memorable performance by Gugino.

5. His House (2020)

"His House," directed by Remi Weekes, brings South Sudanese refugees to the forefront as they grapple with life in a small European town. This supernatural horror captivates through dramatic storytelling rather than jump scares, with Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu delivering striking performances.

6. The Rental (2020)

Airbnbs take a terrifying turn in "The Rental." As friends rent a coastal Oregon house, suspicions arise that they're being watched. Starring Allison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Jeremy Allen White, the film taps into the unease of modern technology and secrecy.

7. Unfriended (2014)

"Unfriended" innovatively uses screen-based storytelling, centering on teens haunted by a vengeful spirit during a Skype chat. The film's trashy yet frightening approach led to massive profits, paving the way for subsequent similar films like "Searching" and "Host."

8. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

Mike Flanagan's "Ouija: Origin of Evil" surpasses its predecessor with a gripping supernatural thriller. Focusing on a widow's struggles with a malevolent spirit attached to her daughter, the film offers a vastly improved experience from its predecessor.

9. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

Cate Shortland's psychological drama "Berlin Syndrome" explores captivity and the characters' inner worlds. Teresa Palmer's compelling performance alongside Max Riemelt creates a haunting dynamic, earning Palmer well-deserved recognition in Hollywood.

10. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019)

"El Camino" continues the legacy of "Breaking Bad" as Aaron Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman. This Netflix original provides suspense, darkness, and an enthralling performance by Paul, giving fans a satisfying continuation.