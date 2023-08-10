The 20 Best, Most Suspenseful Thrillers on Netflix Right Now

Thrillers on Netflix Right Now: Welcome to the thrilling world of Netflix, where suspenseful stories await at every click. Amid the vast array of choices, Netflix has become a hub for those seeking heart-pounding narratives. From psychological puzzles to high-stakes crimes, the streaming service offers a variety of gripping thrillers that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. In this list, we've curated the top 20 suspenseful thrillers currently streaming on Netflix. Get ready for unexpected turns, intricate mysteries, and adrenaline-fueled moments as we dive into the captivating realm of suspenseful cinema.
Step into the chilling world of "Under the Shadow" – a haunting tale by Babak Anvari that blurs the lines between supernatural terror and real-world horrors. Set against the backdrop of 1980s Tehran during The War of the Cities, the film follows Shideh, a medical student barred from her studies due to her political involvement. As she strives to protect her daughter amid escalating conflict, an evil genie's presence adds a sinister twist. Narges Rashidi's powerful performance and Anvari's impeccable filmmaking create a suffocating atmosphere, while the story's supernatural scares take a backseat to the unsettling reality. Don't miss this gripping experience.
"Cam," directed by Daniel Goldhaber, unveils the eerie world of adult webcam performances. When a performer discovers a sinister doppelgänger has taken her online identity, the film delves into the realm of sex work with thoughtful consideration. Madeline Brewer's captivating performance steals the spotlight as she navigates fractured identities. Although the ending falters slightly, "Cam" offers provocative insights and unsettling moments that will keep you hooked.
Jessie Buckley shines in Charlie Kaufman's psychological thriller "I'm Thinking of Ending Things." Based on a novel of the same name, the film follows a young couple on a perplexing road trip. While its intellect might be a tad overwhelming, the movie's intriguing puzzle-like nature makes it worth watching.
Mike Flanagan's adaptation of Stephen King's "Gerald's Game" stars Carla Gugino in a career-defining role. When a woman finds herself handcuffed to a bed in the wilderness after her husband's death, psychological terror takes center stage. The film offers gripping, high-concept tension and a memorable performance by Gugino.
"His House," directed by Remi Weekes, brings South Sudanese refugees to the forefront as they grapple with life in a small European town. This supernatural horror captivates through dramatic storytelling rather than jump scares, with Wunmi Mosaku and Sope Dirisu delivering striking performances.
Airbnbs take a terrifying turn in "The Rental." As friends rent a coastal Oregon house, suspicions arise that they're being watched. Starring Allison Brie, Dan Stevens, and Jeremy Allen White, the film taps into the unease of modern technology and secrecy.
"Unfriended" innovatively uses screen-based storytelling, centering on teens haunted by a vengeful spirit during a Skype chat. The film's trashy yet frightening approach led to massive profits, paving the way for subsequent similar films like "Searching" and "Host."
Mike Flanagan's "Ouija: Origin of Evil" surpasses its predecessor with a gripping supernatural thriller. Focusing on a widow's struggles with a malevolent spirit attached to her daughter, the film offers a vastly improved experience from its predecessor.
Cate Shortland's psychological drama "Berlin Syndrome" explores captivity and the characters' inner worlds. Teresa Palmer's compelling performance alongside Max Riemelt creates a haunting dynamic, earning Palmer well-deserved recognition in Hollywood.
"El Camino" continues the legacy of "Breaking Bad" as Aaron Paul reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman. This Netflix original provides suspense, darkness, and an enthralling performance by Paul, giving fans a satisfying continuation.
Directed by Gareth Evans, "Apostle" melds horror and action with a chilling buildup. Dan Stevens stars as a man infiltrating a remote cult, leading to stomach-turning violence and gore in the final act.
Patrick Brice's found-footage thriller "Creep" and its sequel follow a videographer's encounter with an eccentric client. Mark Duplass's portrayal creates psychological intrigue, and the franchise continues to deliver suspenseful storytelling.
Tom Ford's "Nocturnal Animals" brutally delves into a failed relationship through parallel storylines. Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Michael Shannon deliver intense performances in this visually stunning masterpiece.
Antoine Fuqua's remake of "The Guilty" stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatcher facing a distressing call. Shot during lockdown, the film's intimate setting and strong cast make for a compelling crime thriller.
Rian Johnson's follow-up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," delivers an entertaining ensemble cast and a captivating performance by Janelle Monáe. Though not as airtight as its predecessor, the film provides an enjoyable experience.
Guillermo del Toro's "Crimson Peak" offers Gothic visuals, exceptional performances, and chilling retro-inspired chills. Set in Victorian-era England, the film follows Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston, and Jessica Chastain in a romantic ghost story.
"The Good Nurse" presents an intimate crime story starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. Based on true events, it delves into the chilling tale of a nurse turned serial killer and captivates with its brilliant performances.
Ben Wheatley's take on Daphne du Maurier's "Rebecca" features Lily James, Armie Hammer, and Kristin Scott Thomas. Although not matching Hitchcock's classic, the film offers a passable adaptation with strong source material.
Sandra Bullock stars in the post-apocalyptic thriller "Bird Box," where supernatural forces drive people to madness. The film's gripping premise, strong performances, and record-breaking success on Netflix make it a must-watch.