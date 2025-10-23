The Dream Life of Mr Kim OTT Release Date: Ryu Seung-ryong’s New Comedy K-Drama to Stream on Netflix

Netflix is set to charm K-drama fans once again with The Dream Life of Mr Kim, a refreshing blend of workplace drama, slice-of-life storytelling, and heartfelt comedy. Starring acclaimed actor Ryu Seung-ryong, the series explores the ups and downs of middle-aged success, ambition, and rediscovery in modern-day Korea.
The Dream Life of Mr Kim: OTT Release Date and Where to Watch
The Dream Life of Mr Kim will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2025, and is scheduled to conclude on November 30, 2025.
The series will follow a bi-weekly release schedule, airing every Saturday and Sunday, with 12 episodes in total, each lasting around 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Alongside Ryu Seung-ryong, the ensemble cast includes Myung Se-bin, Cha Kang-yoon, Yoo Seung-mok, Lee Shin-ki, and Lee Seo-hwan, who bring depth and diversity to this engaging comedy-drama.
Plot: The Real-Life Dreams of Mr Kim
The story centers around Kim Nak-soo (Ryu Seung-ryong), a middle-aged general manager at a prestigious company. Living comfortably in Seoul with a high-paying job, a luxurious mansion, and a seemingly perfect family, Kim represents the dream life that many Koreans aspire to achieve.
However, after 25 years of dedicated service, his life takes a dramatic turn when he faces an unexpected demotion and a personal crisis that shatters his stability. Struggling with the loss of status and purpose, Kim stumbles upon a mysterious antique bookstore that opens a portal to alternate realities — or “dreamscapes” — where he relives lives he could have had, including those of a jazz pianist and a baker.
Through these dreamlike journeys, Kim learns valuable lessons about happiness, identity, and the courage to start over, no matter the age.
What to Expect from The Dream Life of Mr Kim
Blendingcomedy, fantasy, and emotional realism, The Dream Life of Mr Kim offers a poignant take on the midlife struggles of ordinary people. The series explores themes of self-discovery, family, and personal fulfillment, making it relatable to audiences across generations.
Despite its fantastical premise, the show remains grounded in everyday human emotions, depicting the societal pressures of success and the desire to break free from conformity. The warm humor and introspective storytelling create an uplifting viewing experience that highlights life’s second chances.
Why You Should Watch The Dream Life of Mr Kim
With its unique mix of fantasy elements and workplace satire, The Dream Life of Mr Kim promises to stand out among Netflix’s 2025 K-drama lineup. Ryu Seung-ryong, known for his stellar performances in Extreme Job and Moving, once again delivers a layered portrayal of a man rediscovering himself in the face of loss and reinvention.
Expect touching moments, lighthearted humor, and a deep message about finding purpose beyond success.
The Dream Life of Mr Kim
Streaming Platform:Netflix
Release Date: October 25, 2025
Final Episode: November 30, 2025
Schedule: Every Saturday and Sunday
Episodes: 12
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Slice-of-Life
Lead Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Myung Se-bin, Cha Kang-yoon, Yoo Seung-mok, Lee Shin-ki, Lee Seo-hwan
