The Family Man Season 3 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari Turns Fugitive in Raj & DK’s High-Stakes Thriller

Prime Video has finally out with the trailer for The Family Man Season 3, and it promises an interesting and emotionally charged return. This time, Manoj Bajpayee’s beloved character Srikant Tiwari — once an intelligence officer — becomes India’s most wanted man, as the hunter turns hunted in the third instalment of Raj & DK’s celebrated spy franchise.

Srikant Tiwari on the Run

The new season picks up where the previous one left off, withSrikant racing against time to protect his family and nation from a mysterious and imminent threat. The twist? He’s being pursued by his own agency. The trailer offers glimpses of intense chases, emotional turmoil, and Srikant’s struggle to balance patriotism with personal survival.

New Faces and Formidable Foes

Joining the cast this season are two major new characters — Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok), and Meera, portrayed by Nimrat Kaur (The Lunchbox). Both promise to add depth and menace to the evolving narrative.

The trailer highlights sharp dialogue, Raj & DK’s signature dark humour, and high-octane sequences that blur the lines between duty and emotion.

Returning Cast and Creative Team

The fan-favourite ensemble returns with:

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari

Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari

Vedant Sinha as Atharv Tiwari

Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya

Gul Panag as Saloni

The series is written by Raj & DK and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. Alongside Raj & DK, Tusshar Seyth and Suman Kumar join as co-directors for this season.

When and Where to Watch The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 will premiere on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, streaming across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

What to Expect from Season 3

Fans can expect a thrilling continuation of Srikant Tiwari’s journey, packed with:

Intrigue, betrayal, and political conspiracy

A human story of a man torn between two worlds

Expansive storytelling that explores India’s Northeast and border tensions

Raj & DK’s trademark mix of humour, action, and emotion

With Srikant Tiwari now a fugitive and new enemies on his trail, The Family Man 3 raises the stakes higher than ever.

