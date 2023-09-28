The Great Indian Family OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Set to Arrive on Amazon Prime Video - Release Date and More

The Great Indian Family OTT Release: The much-anticipated family comedy, "The Great Indian Family," featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, made its theatrical debut recently under the direction of Vijay Krishna Acharya and production by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Despite a somewhat tepid opening weekend at the box office, fans of Indian cinema are eagerly awaiting its digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Here's everything you need to know about when and where you can watch this heartwarming family drama.

The Great Indian Family Cast and Crew

Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar, "The Great Indian Family" boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. Their combined acting prowess promises an engaging and entertaining family-centric experience.

The Great Indian Family: The Box Office Performance

"The Great Indian Family" opened its theatrical run with a collection of ₹1.4 crore nett in India on Friday, followed by an encouraging ₹1.72 crore on Saturday, marking a 22.86% increase. However, the film faced a slight setback on Sunday, managing to accumulate ₹2 crore, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. In total, the movie has garnered ₹5.12 crore nett in India so far, as per the same source.

Vicky Kaushal's Take on the Film

Vicky Kaushal, known for his impactful roles in films like "Masaan," "Uri: The Surgical Strike," and "Sardar Udham," takes on a distinct character in "The Great Indian Family." He plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, a man grappling with an identity crisis when a letter suggests he was born a Muslim. In an interview, Vicky highlighted the film's essence, saying, "It is a celebration of our family values, our diversity. It is all said in a way, which is not like where we are trying to teach or preach you something. It is said in a way that is entertaining. It will make you laugh, it will make you feel good about being part of the Indian family and culture."

Vicky also reflected on his recent film choices, emphasizing that his selections are driven by a heartfelt connection to the stories rather than a strategic image-building effort. "The Great Indian Family" is his second family-oriented film of the year after "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" alongside Sara Ali Khan. Prior to that, he appeared in "Govinda Naam Mera" (2022) alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Now, the burning question on everyone's mind is when and where they can catch "The Great Indian Family" online. Well, it's good news for streaming enthusiasts as the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Although an exact release date hasn't been confirmed, according to reports, it is expected to hit the digital platform approximately two months after its theatrical release.