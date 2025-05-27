The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Superfan Twist & More

Get ready to laugh out loud once again! The Great Indian Kapil Show is making a spectacular comeback with Season 3, premiering on Netflix from June 21, 2025. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Kapil Sharma, this comedy talk show promises even more entertainment, celebrity appearances, and a brand-new twist that's sure to win fans' hearts.
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Release Date and Streaming Details
-
OTT Platform: Netflix
-
Season Premiere: June 21, 2025
-
Streaming Schedule: Every Saturday at 8:00 PM IST
After two successful seasons that resonated with audiences worldwide, Netflix is bringing back the beloved comedy series for another season of fun, laughter, and heartfelt moments.
What’s New in Season 3?
Season 3 introduces a unique twist—for the first time, superfans of the show will feature on stage alongside the cast. Selected from cities across India and abroad, these fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their talents, share their stories, and become part of the TGIKS family.
Kapil Sharma, speaking about the new format, said,
“This time, we’re turning the spotlight on our superfans. Their stories, their quirks, their talent — they never fail to amaze us. It’s our way of saying thank you.”
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3: Returning Cast and Characters
The show's iconic ensemble is back to bring the house down with laughter:
-
Kapil Sharma – Host and lead entertainer
-
Sunil Grover – Reprising beloved characters and fresh gags
-
Kiku Sharda – Known for his comic timing and skit versatility
-
Krushna Abhishek – Adding chaos with his over-the-top antics
-
Archana Puran Singh – Returning to her signature laughing chair
The cast is all set to create new comic sketches, musical performances, and spontaneous acts that fans have come to adore.
Celebrity Guests and Surprises
Like its previous seasons, Season 3 will feature high-profile guests from Bollywood and beyond. One of the major highlights this time is the possible appearance of Salman Khan, whose prior visits to Kapil’s shows have always been a fan favorite. Viewers can also expect stars from sports, music, and digital media to join the fun.
Why Fans Are Excited
The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Comments like “King is back!” and “Bring back Dr. Mashoor Gulati!” are trending, showing the show's enduring appeal. By bringing fans into the limelight, TGIKS Season 3 is not just breaking the fourth wall—it’s smashing it.
Global Reach and Popularity
Having trended globally during its debut on Netflix in 2024, The Great Indian Kapil Show has already made its mark in 192 countries. Its mix of stand-up comedy, celebrity interviews, and relatable desi humor continues to resonate with audiences across age groups and cultures.
With Kapil Sharma and his team back in action, The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 promises a riot of laughter, new celebrity encounters, and a heartfelt spotlight on fans. Whether you're a long-time viewer or a first-timer, mark your calendars for June 21, 2025, and prepare to make your Saturdays funnier than ever—only on Netflix!
