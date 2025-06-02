The Karate Kid: Legends Released in Theatres – Cast, Plot, Release Dates & More

The long-awaited installment in The Karate Kid franchise, The Karate Kid: Legends, has finally hit theatres across India and the US on May 30, 2025. Starring the legendary Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, this new chapter rekindles the nostalgic charm of the original films while introducing a dynamic new generation of characters and martial arts action.
Karate Kid Legends: Release Date and Language Availability
The Karate Kid: Legends was first released in South American countries on May 8, 2025, followed by Europe and Scandinavia on May 29, 2025. Indian and US fans got to watch the action unfold in theatres from May 30, 2025.
In India, the movie is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring wide accessibility for fans across regions.
Karate Kid Legends: Directed By
The film is helmed by Jonathan Entwistle, known for his contemporary storytelling approach that blends nostalgia with fresh cinematic vision.
Star-Studded Cast
The Karate Kid: Legends boasts a powerful cast that bridges the old and new:
-
Jackie Chan as Mr. Han
-
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
-
Ben Wang as Li Fong (the new Karate Kid)
-
Joshua Jackson
-
Sadie Stanley
-
Ming-Na Wen
-
Aramis Knight
-
Wyatt Oleff
Plot Summary
Set after the events of the popular Netflix series Cobra Kai, The Karate Kid: Legends introduces Li Fong, a skilled kung fu prodigy who relocates to New York City. Struggling to adjust and haunted by his past, Li gets entangled in a rivalry with a local karate champion. With the mentorship of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li must blend Eastern and Western martial arts philosophies to conquer the ultimate karate tournament and prove that he’s more than just a fighter—he's a true martial artist.
Ralph Macchio on Working with Jackie Chan
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Macchio spoke about his experience working alongside Jackie Chan for the first time.
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving... He’s like a kid in a candy store on set,” Macchio shared. “Even though we have different approaches, we share the same passion for storytelling. It was a joy working with him.”
Director on Casting Ben Wang
Speaking to The New Indian Express, director Jonathan Entwistle revealed why Ben Wang was chosen for the lead role.
“We were looking for someone who could speak Mandarin, knew martial arts, and could appeal to a Western audience. When I saw Ben’s audition, I knew instantly—his dedication, acting chops, and martial arts performance were outstanding.”
Continuation of a Legacy
The Karate Kid: Legends is a spiritual and narrative continuation of the iconic franchise that began in 1984 and was reignited through the Cobra Kai series. This film preserves the core values of perseverance, discipline, and mentorship while modernizing the storytelling for today's global audience.
Why You Should Watch Karate Kid: Legends
-
Nostalgic return of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio
-
Fresh talent with intense martial arts sequences
-
Engaging storyline rooted in emotional and physical growth
-
Cultural blend of Kung Fu and Karate philosophies
-
Available in multiple languages in Indian theatres
The Karate Kid: Legends is more than just a martial arts film—it's a heartfelt story about self-discovery, mentorship, and cultural fusion. Whether you're a longtime fan of the franchise or a newcomer drawn by the action-packed trailer, this film is a must-watch on the big screen.
