The Kerala Story OTT Release: A Gripping Tale of Courage and Redemption Set to Release on Zee5

"The Kerala Story," a powerful Hindi drama film directed by Sudipto Sen, has been making waves in the theaters since its release on May 5, 2023. With a low budget and a compelling storyline, the movie has already crossed 80 crores in earnings, garnering an overwhelming response from the audience. As the film's theatrical run nears its end, fans eagerly anticipate its OTT release. In this article, we will delve into the details of "The Kerala Story," including its OTT release date, platform, cast, storyline, and plot.
"The Kerala Story" stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amritlal Shah. The music direction is handled by Viresh Sreevalsa and Bishakh Jyoti, with editing by Sanjay Sharma.
Inspired by true events, "The Kerala Story" centers around the lives of women from Kerala who were brainwashed and converted to Islam, ultimately joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film focuses on four such women who undergo conversion and leave India for Afghanistan. The narrative delves into their struggles, dilemmas, and eventual redemption, shedding light on the complexities of their journey.
While an official confirmation regarding "The Kerala Story's" OTT release date is yet to be made by the filmmakers, reports suggest that the movie will be available on Zee5, a leading digital streaming platform. Typically, films release on OTT platforms around a month after their theatrical run. Therefore, it is expected that "The Kerala Story" will make its OTT debut in the third week of June 2023. Fans can look forward to enjoying this gripping drama from the comfort of their homes on Zee5.