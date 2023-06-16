The Kerala Story OTT Release: A Gripping Tale of Courage and Redemption Set to Release on Zee5

OTT Release Date and Platform of the Kerala Story

While an official confirmation regarding "The Kerala Story's" OTT release date is yet to be made by the filmmakers, reports suggest that the movie will be available on Zee5, a leading digital streaming platform. Typically, films release on OTT platforms around a month after their theatrical run. Therefore, it is expected that "The Kerala Story" will make its OTT debut in the third week of June 2023. Fans can look forward to enjoying this gripping drama from the comfort of their homes on Zee5.