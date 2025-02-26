The Last of Us Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Where to Watch in India

The Last of Us, the widely acclaimed post-apocalyptic web series, is set to return with its second season. Adapted from the popular video game franchise, the series takes viewers into a world devastated by a fungal infection that turns humans into zombie-like creatures.

Advertisment

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date in India

Fans in India can catch The Last of Us Season 2 on JioHotstar starting April 14, 2025. A new episode will be released every Monday following its premiere.

Where to Watch The Last of Us Season 2?

The show will be available for streaming on HBO and Max in the U.S., while JioHotstar will serve as the official platform for Indian viewers.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot

The upcoming season is set five years after the events of Season 1 and follows the storyline of The Last of Us Part II video game. The series will introduce new characters, including Abby, a soldier from the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), who is on a mission to avenge her father’s death at the hands of Joel.

Joel and Ellie’s bond is tested as they navigate an even more dangerous world. With new threats emerging, the season promises intense action, emotional depth, and unexpected twists.

Co-creator Craig Mazin hinted at the possibility of a third season, stating that the show will remain faithful to the game’s material while also expanding into new narratives.

The Last of Us Season 2 Cast

Pedro Pascal as Joel

as Joel Bella Ramsey as Ellie

as Ellie Gabriel Luna as Tommy

as Tommy Rutina Wesley as Maria

as Maria Kaitlyn Dever as Abby (New Character)

as Abby (New Character) Jeffrey Wright as Isaac

as Isaac Isabela Merced as Dina

as Dina Young Mazino as Jesse

as Jesse Catherine O’Hara in a guest role.

Why You Should Watch The Last of Us Season 2?

An intense mix of survival, revenge, and emotional depth. New & Returning Characters – Fresh faces bring new dynamics to the show. Faithful to the Game – Staying true to The Last of Us Part II while adding fresh twists.

As the premiere date approaches, fans can prepare for another thrilling season of The Last of Us by rewatching Season 1 on JioHotstar or HBO Max.

FAQ

1.Is Last of Us season 2 coming out?

- The new season introduces several fresh cast members, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina. Fans of HBO's hit post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us, can finally mark their calendars, as the highly anticipated second season is set to premiere on April 14, 2025, exclusively on OSN+.

2.How many seasons is The Last of Us?

- Currently, only two seasons are confirmed. However, it's likely that there will be at least three seasons of the show. Bella Ramsey previously told Elle that they would come back to The Last of Us "forever".

3.Who will play Ellie in season 2?

- The second season, based on the 2020 game The Last of Us Part II, follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) five years after the events of the first season, and introduces Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).