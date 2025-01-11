The Roshans Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything You Need to Know

The Roshans is an upcoming Hindi docu-series that takes a deep dive into the life, legacy, and contributions of one of Bollywood's most iconic families. The Roshan family has been a pillar in Indian cinema, contributing to music, direction, and acting for several decades. This Netflix original series, directed by Shashi Ranjan, promises to bring exclusive insights into their journey with unseen footage, heartfelt interviews, and untold stories.
All You Need to Know
-
Format: Docu-series
-
Genre: Documentary, Biography
-
Language: Hindi
-
Platform: Netflix
-
Episodes: 4
-
Release Date: January 17, 2025
-
Director: Shashi Ranjan
-
Featured Personalities: Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan, and many Bollywood celebrities
The Roshans Release Date
The highly-anticipated series will premiere on January 17, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The timing is special as it coincides with two important anniversaries:
-
25 Years of Hrithik Roshan's Bollywood Career: Celebrating his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, released on January 14, 2000.
-
30 Years of Karan Arjun: A classic film directed by Rakesh Roshan that released on January 13, 1995.
Fans are excited to relive these milestones while exploring the legacy of the Roshan family through this docu-series.
Cast and Featured Personalities
The series showcases the Roshan family’s contributions to Indian cinema. Some key individuals featured include:
-
Roshan Lal Nagrath: The legendary composer who started the Roshan legacy in Bollywood.
-
Rajesh Roshan: A celebrated music director known for his unforgettable melodies.
-
Rakesh Roshan: The visionary director behind blockbuster films like Karan Arjun, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Krrish.
-
Hrithik Roshan: The superstar actor who has redefined stardom with films like War and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Additionally, the series includes heartfelt interviews with Bollywood stars and collaborators like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, offering deeper insights into the Roshan family's impact.
Plot Overview
The series traces the journey of the Roshan family, beginning with Roshan Lal Nagrath's rise as a renowned composer in the 1950s. It moves on to explore Rajesh Roshan's success as a music director, Rakesh Roshan's transition from acting to filmmaking, and Hrithik Roshan's evolution into a global superstar.
Key Themes:
-
Family Legacy: How each generation contributed uniquely to Bollywood's growth.
-
Behind-the-Scenes Stories: Challenges and triumphs faced by the Roshans in their careers.
-
Exclusive Footage: Rare glimpses of their personal lives, studio sessions, and candid moments.
-
Emotional Connections: The unbreakable bond between the family members and their commitment to their craft.
Production Insights
The docu-series is crafted with attention to detail, ensuring a rich viewing experience:
-
Direction by Shashi Ranjan: Known for his expertise in bringing stories to life, he leads this ambitious project.
-
Archival Materials: Includes rare family photos, video footage, and handwritten notes from the Roshans' archives.
-
Interviews: Features candid conversations with family members, colleagues, and friends, shedding light on their struggles and triumphs.
Filming for the series spanned over a year, with the team visiting multiple locations, including the Roshans' family home, movie sets, and recording studios.
Promotions and Marketing
Netflix has rolled out an extensive promotional campaign for The Roshans:
-
Teaser Release: The first teaser, launched in December 2024, created excitement by showing glimpses of Hrithik Roshan and his family.
-
Trailer Launch: A full-length trailer was released in January 2025, revealing emotional moments and powerful visuals.
-
Social Media Buzz: The Roshan family and Bollywood stars have actively shared updates, making the series a trending topic.
Where to Watch
The Roshans will stream exclusively on Netflix starting January 17, 2025. Viewers can watch all four episodes at once, making it a perfect weekend binge-watch.
The Roshans Trailer
Why Fans Are Excited
Fans are eagerly awaiting The Roshans for several reasons:
-
Rare Insights: The series offers a never-before-seen look into one of Bollywood's most iconic families.
-
Unseen Footage: Includes archival materials that fans have never witnessed before.
-
Emotional Storytelling: The series promises a heartfelt journey through the highs and lows of the Roshans' careers.
-
Bollywood Nostalgia: Revisiting iconic films and milestones that shaped Indian cinema.
Conclusion
The Roshans is not just a docu-series but a celebration of Bollywood's golden legacy. With its rich storytelling, emotional depth, and exclusive footage, it promises to be a treat for film lovers. Mark your calendars for January 17, 2025, and get ready to immerse yourself in the inspiring journey of the Roshan family, only on Netflix.