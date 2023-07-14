'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2 Review: Jenny Han's Series Explores Love Triangles and Family Drama

Exploring Love Triangles and the Journey to Adulthood

Delve deeper into the captivating love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah in Season 2 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty." Experience the complexity of their relationships as you struggle to choose between the two potential love interests. While Conrad remains a fan favorite, Jeremiah's character gains depth, intensifying the love triangle and keeping viewers hooked until the very end. The on-screen chemistry between Lola Tung (Belly) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) adds an extra layer of excitement to their dynamic.

Additionally, this season explores the challenges of transitioning from high school to adulthood. Against the backdrop of an idyllic summer setting, witness the personal growth and self-discovery of the characters. By portraying this pivotal phase of life, the storyline gains depth and resonates with viewers who can relate to the trials of entering adulthood.