Thug Life (2025): Release Date, Trailer, OTT Partner & More About Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Much-Awaited Film

Thug Life marks the long-awaited reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam. Releasing on June 5, 2025, this gangster drama boasts a star-studded cast and will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

Abhilasha Pathak
After nearly four decades, cinematic legends Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite for one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025 — Thug Life. With a power-packed cast, intense action, and gripping storytelling, this gangster drama is all set to make a thunderous impact on the big screen.

Thug Life – Release Date

Thug Life is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, 2025. The film will release pan-India, and notably, it will face no major box office competition during its opening week — a strategic move by the makers to ensure maximum reach.

Thug Life – Official Trailer

The trailer of Thug Life has already stirred massive buzz online. It introduces viewers to a high-stakes father-son gangster drama, with Kamal Haasan adopting Silambarasan's character as a child. As they rise to power and build their empire, internal conflicts and betrayals surface, turning allies into enemies.

A particular scene featuring Kamal Haasan in a romantic sequence with Trisha and Abhirami has sparked online discussions, adding to the trailer’s virality.

Thug Life – Plot Summary

Thug Life revolves around the complex relationship between Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (Kamal Haasan) and his adopted son (Silambarasan). What begins as a touching bond soon evolves into a deadly power struggle as the empire they built together starts to crumble.

Interestingly, the film is loosely adapted from a story Kamal Haasan had written years ago titled "Amar Hai", about a man presumed to be dead. Mani Ratnam has reimagined this concept in his signature storytelling style, focusing on loyalty, betrayal, and legacy.

Thug Life – Cast and Crew

Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Produced by: Raaj Kamal Films International & Madras Talkies
Music by: AR Rahman
Cinematography: Ravi K. Chandran
Editing: Sreekar Prasad

Main Cast:

  • Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker

  • Silambarasan

  • Trisha Krishnan

  • Aishwarya Lekshmi

  • Ashok Selvan

  • Abhirami

  • Joju George

  • Nasser

Special Appearance:

  • Sanya Malhotra in the song Jingucha

Thug Life – OTT Partner

Following its theatrical release, Thug Life will be available for streaming on Netflix. The platform reportedly acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for a hefty sum, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Tamil film in 2025.

With the dream combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, supported by a stellar cast and AR Rahman’s music, Thug Life is poised to become a landmark gangster film in Indian cinema. From emotional depth to high-octane action and political undertones, it promises to offer everything fans expect and more.

FAQ

