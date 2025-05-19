Thug Life (2025): Release Date, Trailer, OTT Partner & More About Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Much-Awaited Film

After nearly four decades, cinematic legends Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam reunite for one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2025 — Thug Life. With a power-packed cast, intense action, and gripping storytelling, this gangster drama is all set to make a thunderous impact on the big screen.
Thug Life – Release Date
Thug Life is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, 2025. The film will release pan-India, and notably, it will face no major box office competition during its opening week — a strategic move by the makers to ensure maximum reach.
Thug Life – Official Trailer
The trailer of Thug Life has already stirred massive buzz online. It introduces viewers to a high-stakes father-son gangster drama, with Kamal Haasan adopting Silambarasan's character as a child. As they rise to power and build their empire, internal conflicts and betrayals surface, turning allies into enemies.
A particular scene featuring Kamal Haasan in a romantic sequence with Trisha and Abhirami has sparked online discussions, adding to the trailer’s virality.
Thug Life – Plot Summary
Thug Life revolves around the complex relationship between Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker (Kamal Haasan) and his adopted son (Silambarasan). What begins as a touching bond soon evolves into a deadly power struggle as the empire they built together starts to crumble.
Interestingly, the film is loosely adapted from a story Kamal Haasan had written years ago titled "Amar Hai", about a man presumed to be dead. Mani Ratnam has reimagined this concept in his signature storytelling style, focusing on loyalty, betrayal, and legacy.
Thug Life – Cast and Crew
Directed by: Mani Ratnam
Produced by: Raaj Kamal Films International & Madras Talkies
Music by: AR Rahman
Cinematography: Ravi K. Chandran
Editing: Sreekar Prasad
Main Cast:
-
Kamal Haasan as Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker
-
Silambarasan
-
Trisha Krishnan
-
Aishwarya Lekshmi
-
Ashok Selvan
-
Abhirami
-
Joju George
-
Nasser
Special Appearance:
-
Sanya Malhotra in the song Jingucha
Thug Life – OTT Partner
Following its theatrical release, Thug Life will be available for streaming on Netflix. The platform reportedly acquired the post-theatrical digital rights for a hefty sum, making it one of the biggest OTT deals for a Tamil film in 2025.
With the dream combo of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, supported by a stellar cast and AR Rahman’s music, Thug Life is poised to become a landmark gangster film in Indian cinema. From emotional depth to high-octane action and political undertones, it promises to offer everything fans expect and more.
